Farhan Akhtar-Backed Manipuri Film <i>Boong</i> Wins A BAFTA Award, First For India This Year

India celebrated a proud moment at the BAFTA 2026 as the Manipuri-language film Boong won the prestigious Best Children's & Family Film award. The emotional drama, backed by Farhan Akhtar, beat strong international nominees including Arco, Lilo & Stitch, and Zootropolis 2.

The win is a big achievement for Indian cinema, especially for films from the Northeast. It shows that simple and honest stories from regional India can connect with audiences around the world. Farhan Akhtar attended the ceremony with his wife Shibani Dandekar, making the victory even more special.

About Boong

Directed by Lakshmipriya Devi, Boong tells the story of a young boy living in Manipur during a time of social and political tension. The title means "little boy" in Manipuri.

The film follows Boong, played by Gugun Kipgen, who wants to reunite his family. He believes bringing his missing father home would make his mother, Mandakini (played by Bala Hijam), happy again. With the help of his best friend Raju, played by Angom Sanamatum, Boong travels to the border town of Moreh and even crosses into Myanmar in search of his father.

Before its cinema release in September 2025, Boong was shown at several international film festivals. It premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2024 and was later screened at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, and the Warsaw International Film Festival, where it received praise from critics.

