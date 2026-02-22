Alia Bhatt Stuns In Custom Gucci Gown At BAFTA, Farhan Akhtar And Shibani Dandekar Join In Style

The 79th edition of the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) unfolded in grandeur at London's Royal Festival Hall on February 22.

Among the notable Indian names gracing the evening were Alia Bhatt, Farhan Akhtar, and Shibani Dandekar, each adding their own sparkle to the prestigious celebration.

Alia Bhatt Dazzles In Custom Gucci Gown

Alia Bhatt arrived as one of the presenters of the evening, turning heads in a custom Gucci creation. The silver sequinned gown, designed with a high neckline and a sculpted fitted silhouette, shimmered exquisitely under the red carpet lights.

She complemented the gown with a soft white fur stole. Keeping her styling minimal, Alia chose understated accessories, allowing the gown to command attention. Her sleek hairdo and nude-toned make-up enhanced her look.

While speaking on the red carpet, Alia said, "I say this all the time, but I think I came out of my mother's womb on action. I feel most myself in front of the camera. Being in front of the camera is a blessing. I feel so grateful that I love my job so deeply. But I have to say that my true source of inspiration and magic right now is my daughter (Raha)."

ALIA BHATT'S BAFTA RED CARPET INTERVIEW pic.twitter.com/DFvMRakDyk — hourly Alia (@AliaHourly) February 22, 2026

The evening's presenters formed a star-studded line-up including Cillian Murphy, Bryan Cranston, Kate Hudson, Alicia Vikander, Gillian Anderson, Glenn Close, Karen Gillan, Michael B Jordan, Riz Ahmed, and Stormzy, among many others.

Farhan Akhtar And Shibani Dandekar Walk The Red Carpet In Style

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar made a stylish appearance at the awards, arriving hand-in-hand at the Royal Festival Hall. The couple shared warm smiles as they posed for photographers.

Farhan looked dapper in a classic black tuxedo, while Shibani opted for a golden satin gown that perfectly suited the grandeur of the occasion.

Farhan @FarOutAkhtar and Shibani Akhtar brought effortless glamour to the 2026 BAFTA (@BAFTA) Awards red carpet. #FarhanAkhtar pic.twitter.com/W8CXW5D3bQ — BOLLYUKMEDIA (@bollyukmedia) February 22, 2026

The evening held special significance for Farhan as Boong, produced by his banner Excel Entertainment and directed by debutant Lakshmipriya Devi, is competing in the Best Children's & Family Film category.

The ceremony is being streamed live on the official YouTube channel of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts and is also available on LionsgatePlay.