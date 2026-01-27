BAFTA 2026 Nominations: Indian Film <i>Boong</i> Joins Awards Race, <i>One Battle After Another</i> Leads With 14 Nods

The BAFTA Awards 2026 race is officially underway, and it is shaping up to be a high-stakes showdown. Paul Thomas Anderson's One Battle After Another leads the pack with the highest number of nominations across major categories, including Best Film, Director, Acting, and several technical honours.
Meanwhile, Ryan Coogler's Sinners follows closely as the second most-nominated film. The two films face off repeatedly across top-tier categories. Notably, Boong, an Indian film, has earned a place in the Best Children's and Family Film category.
Here's the full list of nominations below:
Best film
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Outstanding British film
28 Years Later
The Ballad of Wallis Island
Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy
Die My Love
H Is for Hawk
Hamnet
I Swear
Mr Burton
Pillion
Steve
Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer
The Ceremony - Jack King (director, writer), Hollie Bryan (producer), Lucy Meer (producer)
My Father's Shadow - Akinola Davies Jr (director), Wale Davies (writer)
Pillion - Harry Lighton (director, writer)
A Want in Her - Myrid Carten (director)
Wasteman - Cal McMau (director), Hunter Andrews (writer), Eoin Doran (writer)
Best film not in the English language
It Was Just an Accident
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sirāt
The Voice of Hind Rajab
Best documentary
2000 Meters to Andriivka
Apocalypse in the Tropics
Cover-Up
Mr Nobody Against Putin
The Perfect Neighbor
Best animated film
Elio
Little Amelie
Zootropolis 2
Best children's and family film
Arco
Boong
Lilo & Stitch
Zootropolis 2
Best director
Bugonia - Yorgos Lanthimos
Hamnet - Chloe Zhao
Marty Supreme - Josh Safdie
One Battle After Another - Paul Thomas Anderson
Sentimental Value - Joachim Trier
Sinners - Ryan Coogler
Best original screenplay
I Swear - Kirk Jones
Marty Supreme - Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie
The Secret Agent - Kleber Mendonça Filho
Sentimental Value - Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier
Sinners - Ryan Coogler
Best adapted screenplay
The Ballad of Wallis Island - Tom Basden, Tim Key
Bugonia - Will Tracy
Hamnet - Chloe Zhao, Maggie O'Farrell
One Battle After Another - Paul Thomas Anderson
Pillion - Harry Lighton
Best leading actress
Jessie Buckley - Hamnet
Rose Byrne - If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
Kate Hudson - Song Sung Blue
Chase Infiniti - One Battle After Another
Renate Reinsve - Sentimental Value
Emma Stone - Bugonia
Best leading actor
Robert Aramayo - I Swear
Timothee Chalamet - Marty Supreme
Leonardo DiCaprio - One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke - Blue Moon
Michael B Jordan - Sinners
Jesse Plemons - Bugonia
Best supporting actress
Odessa A'zion - Marty Supreme
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas - Sentimental Value
Wunmi Mosaku - Sinners
Carey Mulligan - The Ballad of Wallis Island
Teyana Taylor - One Battle After Another
Emily Watson - Hamnet
Best supporting actor
Benicio del Toro - One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi - Frankenstein
Paul Mescal - Hamnet
Peter Mullan - I Swear
Sean Penn - One Battle After Another
Stellan Skarsgård - Sentimental Value
Best casting
I Swear
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Best cinematography
Frankenstein
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Train Dreams
Best editing
F1
A House of Dynamite
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Best costume design
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
Sinners
Wicked: For Good
Best make up & hair
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
Sinners
Wicked: For Good
Best original score
Bugonia
Frankenstein
Hamnet
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Best production design
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Best sound
F1
Frankenstein
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Warfare
Best special visual effects
Avatar: Fire and Ash
F1
Frankenstein
How to Train Your Dragon
The Lost Bus
Best British short animation
Cardboard
Solstice
Two Black Boys in Paradise
Best British short film
Magid / Zafar
Nostalgie
Terence
This Is Endometriosis
Welcome Home Freckles
The nominations were unveiled on January 27, 2026, during a live stream from BAFTA's London headquarters, hosted by actors David Jonsson and Aimee Lou Wood.
