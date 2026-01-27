Advertisement

BAFTA 2026 Nominations: Indian Film Boong Joins Awards Race, One Battle After Another Leads With 14 Nods

The nominations were unveiled during a live stream from BAFTA's London headquarters

BAFTA 2026 Nominations: Indian Film <i>Boong</i> Joins Awards Race, <i>One Battle After Another</i> Leads With 14 Nods
Bafta Awards 2026 nominations full list. (Photo: X)

The BAFTA Awards 2026 race is officially underway, and it is shaping up to be a high-stakes showdown. Paul Thomas Anderson's One Battle After Another leads the pack with the highest number of nominations across major categories, including Best Film, Director, Acting, and several technical honours. 

Meanwhile, Ryan Coogler's Sinners follows closely as the second most-nominated film. The two films face off repeatedly across top-tier categories. Notably, Boong, an Indian film, has earned a place in the Best Children's and Family Film category.

Here's the full list of nominations below:

Best film

Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sentimental Value
Sinners

Outstanding British film

28 Years Later
The Ballad of Wallis Island
Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy
Die My Love
H Is for Hawk
Hamnet
I Swear
Mr Burton
Pillion
Steve

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer

The Ceremony - Jack King (director, writer), Hollie Bryan (producer), Lucy Meer (producer)
My Father's Shadow - Akinola Davies Jr (director), Wale Davies (writer)
Pillion - Harry Lighton (director, writer)
A Want in Her - Myrid Carten (director)
Wasteman - Cal McMau (director), Hunter Andrews (writer), Eoin Doran (writer)

Best film not in the English language

It Was Just an Accident
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sirāt
The Voice of Hind Rajab

Best documentary

2000 Meters to Andriivka
Apocalypse in the Tropics
Cover-Up
Mr Nobody Against Putin
The Perfect Neighbor

Best animated film

Elio
Little Amelie
Zootropolis 2

Best children's and family film

Arco
Boong
Lilo & Stitch
Zootropolis 2

Best director

Bugonia - Yorgos Lanthimos
Hamnet - Chloe Zhao
Marty Supreme - Josh Safdie
One Battle After Another - Paul Thomas Anderson
Sentimental Value - Joachim Trier
Sinners - Ryan Coogler

Best original screenplay

I Swear - Kirk Jones
Marty Supreme - Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie
The Secret Agent - Kleber Mendonça Filho
Sentimental Value - Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier
Sinners - Ryan Coogler

Best adapted screenplay

The Ballad of Wallis Island - Tom Basden, Tim Key
Bugonia - Will Tracy
Hamnet - Chloe Zhao, Maggie O'Farrell
One Battle After Another - Paul Thomas Anderson
Pillion - Harry Lighton

Best leading actress

Jessie Buckley - Hamnet
Rose Byrne - If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
Kate Hudson - Song Sung Blue
Chase Infiniti - One Battle After Another
Renate Reinsve - Sentimental Value
Emma Stone - Bugonia

Best leading actor

Robert Aramayo - I Swear
Timothee Chalamet - Marty Supreme
Leonardo DiCaprio - One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke - Blue Moon
Michael B Jordan - Sinners
Jesse Plemons - Bugonia

Best supporting actress

Odessa A'zion - Marty Supreme
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas - Sentimental Value
Wunmi Mosaku - Sinners
Carey Mulligan - The Ballad of Wallis Island
Teyana Taylor - One Battle After Another
Emily Watson - Hamnet

Best supporting actor

Benicio del Toro - One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi - Frankenstein
Paul Mescal - Hamnet
Peter Mullan - I Swear
Sean Penn - One Battle After Another
Stellan Skarsgård - Sentimental Value

Best casting

I Swear
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sentimental Value
Sinners

Best cinematography

Frankenstein
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Train Dreams

Best editing

F1
A House of Dynamite
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners

Best costume design

Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
Sinners
Wicked: For Good

Best make up & hair

Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
Sinners
Wicked: For Good

Best original score

Bugonia
Frankenstein
Hamnet
One Battle After Another
Sinners

Best production design

Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners

Best sound

F1
Frankenstein
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Warfare

Best special visual effects

Avatar: Fire and Ash
F1
Frankenstein
How to Train Your Dragon
The Lost Bus

Best British short animation

Cardboard
Solstice
Two Black Boys in Paradise

Best British short film

Magid / Zafar
Nostalgie
Terence
This Is Endometriosis
Welcome Home Freckles

The nominations were unveiled on January 27, 2026, during a live stream from BAFTA's London headquarters, hosted by actors David Jonsson and Aimee Lou Wood.

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment.

Bafta, Bafta 2026 Nominations, Bafta Awards 2026
