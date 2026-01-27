BAFTA 2026: Farhan Akhtar-Backed <i>Boong</i> Nominated For Best Children's & Family Film

Manipuri-language film Boong, produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment, has been nominated for a BAFTA Award in the Best Children's and Family Film category.

The nominations were announced by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) on January 27 (Tuesday).

Other nominees in the category are Arco, Lilo & Stitch, and Zootropolis 2.

About Boong

Boong marks Lakshmipriya Devi's debut feature and has been backed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment. It is billed as a tender coming-of-age film, which released in India in September 2024.

According to the makers, Boong follows the story of a young boy named Boong, from the valley of Manipur, who plans to surprise his mother with a gift. In his innocence, he believes that bringing his father back home would be the most special gift. His search for his father leads to an unexpected gift – a new beginning.

The cast stars Gugun Kipgen and Bala Hijam in the lead roles.

Last year, Boong was also named the Spotlight Film at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.

The film, also backed by Chalkboard Entertainment and Suitable Pictures, had its world premiere at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival.

Lakshmipriya Devi has been associated with Excel Entertainment for a long time. She served as a first assistant director on the banner's production ventures such as Luck by Chance and Talaash. She also assisted on prestige projects such as PK, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, and Mira Nair's series adaptation of A Suitable Boy.

About BAFTA Awards 2026

The main BAFTA Film Awards 2026 ceremony will be hosted by Alan Cumming on February 22, at London's Royal Festival Hall.

