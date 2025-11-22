Farhan Akhtar Reveals How Insecurities Took Over As <i>Jee Le Zaraa</i> Kept Getting Delayed: "It Was Such A Stressful Period"

Four years ago, a photo of Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif broke the Internet when the actors announced that they were joining hands to star in their first film together, titled Jee Le Zaraa. There has been little update about the status of the film in recent years, leaving some wondering whether it is happening at all. Farhan Akhtar has now opened up about the insecurities that engulfed him during the period when the project kept getting delayed.

What's Happening

In a conversation with Samdish on his YouTube channel, Farhan Akhtar mentioned that he had put many opportunities on the back burner just to focus on Jee Le Zaraa. However, things simply did not work out as planned.

Farhan said, "So my film Toofan was released in 2021, and right after that, I was set to direct a film called Jee Le Zaraa. It just kept getting delayed, and for those two years, I kept saying no to all other opportunities that came my way. I did that because when you have to direct, you can only focus on that. If an acting role came, I told them, 'No, I'm soon going to be directing.'"

Speaking of the difficult period, Farhan added, "It was such a stressful time because I felt I was wasting time, and before I knew it, two and a half years had gone by. There were some personal insecurities as well. I started feeling that maybe people would think I wouldn't be able to direct. It had been 12 years since I'd directed a film, and maybe people would doubt my skills. When you sit with a therapist and talk about these things, you start realising where they come from. Because I didn't want to say, 'Let me move on from this film.'"

About Jee Le Zaraa

Jee Le Zaraa is said to be the third friendship-centric film from Excel Entertainment after Dil Chahta Hai and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. With a stellar cast featuring Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and Priyanka Chopra, under Farhan Akhtar's direction, the film continues to be eagerly awaited by audiences.

