Farhan Akhtar Shares Major Update On Ranveer Singh's <i>Don 3</i>, Drops A Hint About <i>Jee Le Zaraa</i>

Farhan Akhtar has finally put months of speculation to rest as he confirmed that Don 3, starring Ranveer Singh, is very much alive and gearing up to go on floors next year.

Don 3 Is Back On Track

The filmmaker-actor, who is currently promoting his war drama 120 Bahadur, took a moment during a candid interaction with fans to share long-awaited updates on his most-discussed projects.

"Next year I will start work on Don 3," he revealed, ending the rumour mill that suggested the project had been shelved.

The third instalment of the iconic franchise, which originally featured Amitabh Bachchan and later Shah Rukh Khan in the titular role, has been under heightened scrutiny ever since the announcement video in August 2023 introduced Ranveer Singh as the new Don.

In the teaser, Ranveer was seen seated with his back to the camera, lighting a cigarette before saying the iconic line introducing himself as Don. With production now confirmed to begin in 2026, expectations are running high for what Farhan and his team will bring to the rebooted saga.

Although Kiara Advani was initially linked to the film, industry chatter now suggests that Kriti Sanon may join Ranveer Singh as the female lead. However, an official confirmation on the cast is still awaited, and plot details remain tightly guarded.

No Movement Yet On Jee Le Zaraa

During the same interaction, Farhan also addressed curiosity around Jee Le Zaraa, the road-trip drama he announced with Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

"There is no update on 'Jee Le Zaraa'. When I do, I will inform you," he said, suggesting that the film remains on pause for now despite the excitement it generated at the time of its announcement.

Meanwhile, Farhan Akhtar's 120 Bahadur will hit the big screens on November 21.

