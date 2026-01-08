Amid <i>Dhurandhar's</i> Success, Ranveer Singh Enjoys A Wedding In New York With Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were recently spotted attending a wedding in New York. Candid selfies from the celebration are now doing the rounds on social media.

Deepika and Ranveer's Selfie From The Wedding Goes Viral

In the fan-shared photos, Deepika is seen flashing a warm smile as she clicks a selfie with a friend, while Ranveer strikes a cheerful pose in another snap.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone at a wedding in New York 😍♥️ #deepveer pic.twitter.com/hlQF16QxFW — DeepVeer Fanclub (@DeepVeer_FC) January 8, 2026

The couple also posed together for a selfie in all smiles.

For the occasion, Deepika opted for a red-and-gold saree, keeping it elegant yet festive. Ranveer, on the other hand, chose a blue suit paired with a matching shirt and trousers.

Though the actors have not posted pictures from their holiday themselves, the fan-shot moments have kept timelines lively through the festive period.

The wedding appearance follows the couple's recent outing at an NBA game in New York, where they were also seen posing for selfies with fans.

What's Next For Ranveer And Deepika?

Professionally, Ranveer is riding high on the massive success of Dhurandhar, which continues to dominate the box office even a month after its release. The Aditya Dhar directorial has reportedly amassed over Rs 835 crore domestically, making it the highest-grossing Hindi film to date. He will next be seen in a zombie film, Pralay.

Deepika also has an exciting slate ahead. She will next be seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Siddharth Anand's King. The actress is also set to share screen space with Allu Arjun in Atlee's AA22xA6.

