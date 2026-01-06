Deepika Padukone's Bodyguard Shares Unseen Pic On Her 40th Birthday

Deepika Padukone's bodyguard Jalaluddin Shaikh shared an unseen picture of the superstar on her 40th birthday (January 5). Jalaluddin Shaikh shared a picture on Instagram in which Deepika Padukone is seen in her glamorous avatar. While Deepika sports her million-bucks smile, Jalaluddin Shaikh also beams with pride.

Sharing the picture, Jalaluddin Shaikh wrote, "Wishing you many many more happy returns of the day. God bless you always."

An X user shared the post and wrote, "Best bodyguard and best person in her team always!"

Best bodyguard and best person in her team always!

Viral Meet-and-Greet Moment

A video from the meet-and-greet went viral, showing Deepika flipping her hair as a celebratory nod to Dhurandhar's massive success. In the clip, when the host asks Deepika if she has watched Dhurandhar, the audience erupts in cheers, prompting her playful "meaningful" gesture.​

A visibly joyful Deepika flips her hair and breaks into a celebratory cheer, setting the internet abuzz. When the host quips that he didn't know they could talk about other films, Deepika chimes in, "It's all in the family."​

"She asked all fans, 'Did you all watch Dhurandhar?' We said yes and appreciated the movie, then she did her hair flip," read one comment.

Another read, "This is so cute. Obviously she's happy for his success. I hate how rival PR/fans made me believe that she never supports Ranveer."

"I am just loving whatever she is doing with her hair," read a third comment.​

Dhurandhar Box Office Triumph

The action thriller, starring R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, and Sanjay Dutt, smashed records. It grossed ₹1,207 crore worldwide in 31 days, surpassing KGF Chapter 2's lifetime ₹1,200 crore. Domestically, it crossed ₹800 crore—the first Bollywood film to hit that mark.

Deepika's Next Chapter

Following exits from Kalki 2898 AD and Spirit, Deepika gears up for King opposite Shah Rukh Khan, with Abhishek Bachchan and Suhana Khan in key roles..