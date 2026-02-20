Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone Cheer For Prakash Padukone At Mumbai Event In First Appearance Since Extortion Threat

Days after receiving an extortion threat over a WhatsApp message, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were seen stepping out for an event in Mumbai. It was to support Deepika Padukone's father and badminton legend Prakash Padukone. The pictures went viral online in no time.

Yesterday, Prakash Padukone was seen in attendance at a session titled Beyond Winning: What Sports Cultivate in Children, held at an International Mumbai school.

Several pictures are making the rounds, showing Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh seated in the audience, joined by the actress's mother-in-law, Anju Bhavnani. In one picture, both Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor were seen on stage.

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Anju Bhavnani at an event at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School (DAIS Mumbai) where Prakash Padukone was the speaker.



Sonam Kapoor and Shloka Ambani were also present there.#DeepikaPadukone #RanveerSingh #SonamKapoor pic.twitter.com/4OTnvj9iIh — Deepika Padukone Fanpage (@DeepikaAccess) February 19, 2026

Reason For Increased Security After Extortion Threat

The increased security follows a reported threat received by Ranveer Singh through a WhatsApp voice message, in which the sender allegedly demanded several crores of rupees as ransom. Mumbai Police confirmed the development on Tuesday, stating that the threat is being treated seriously.

The incident comes shortly after a firing episode at filmmaker Rohit Shetty's residence, raising wider concerns about celebrity safety in the city. In response, police have intensified security around Ranveer's home and are working to trace the origin of the threatening message.

Investigators suspect that individuals linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang may be involved, with extortion believed to be the motive. The Mumbai Police crime branch has now launched a detailed investigation into the matter.

Steps Taken Amid Rising Concern

According to a Hindustan Times report, the managing committee of Ranveer and Deepika's housing society wrote to the Dadar Police Station. They stated that six armed security personnel had been deployed outside the couple's home without prior approval from the society.

The letter also mentioned that one uniformed police officer has been stationed at the premises. However, the committee expressed "serious concern" over the presence of armed guards in common areas such as the lobby, gymnasium, and children's play zone. Members feared that this could affect the safety and comfort of other residents.

In its communication, the society urged the police to verify the deployment and clarify whether official permission had been granted for armed personnel to operate within the complex.

