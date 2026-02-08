Deepika Padukone Shines In Bespoke Gaurav Gupta And Cartier Jewels In Dubai

Deepika Padukone leaves little to chance when it comes to fashion. At her latest appearance, she once again redefined her star power, this time in a sculptural creation by Gaurav Gupta. Attending the Cartier Gala in Dubai, the actress chose a couture look from the designer's The Divine Androgyne Spring/Summer 2026 collection.

What Deepika Padukone Wore In Dubai

Gaurav shared the intricate details of Deepika Padukone's outfit in a post shared on Instagram. He wrote,"A structured black ensemble reimagined from the ‘Starfall' silhouette, first presented as part of The Divine Androgyne Spring Summer ‘26 couture collection in Paris. Engineered tailoring meets the house's signature metal-burst embroidery featuring deconstructed watch parts, intricately hand-applied across the jacket and skirt."

The all-black outfit perfectly embodied the designer's signature sculptural aesthetic. It came with strong, architectural shoulders and a fluid, body-hugging column that created a striking silhouette, elongating her frame. The design's open neckline added a touch of elegance to the look.

Deepika Padukone's Diamond-Studded Jewels By Cartier

As expected at a Cartier event, diamonds were a major highlight. Deepika opted for a stunning diamond necklace and earrings to complement her outfit. The necklace, composed of closely set diamonds, had a fluid, fabric-like quality, with a show-stopping pear-shaped diamond drop at its centre.

Deepika's makeup focused on a luminous complexion with a touch of contour to sculpt her cheekbones. Her eyes were softly defined with a warm brown smoky gaze, subtle eyeliner and voluminous lashes that enhanced her almond-shaped lids. The lips were a muted nude-pink shade with a satin finish, balancing the bold eye makeup. Her hair was tied in a sleek back bun, accentuating the sharp lines of the gown and diamond jewellery.

The fusion of diverse futuristic aesthetics in mainstream fashion is the new trend, and we love every bit of it.

