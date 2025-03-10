Deepika Padukone's Personal Goal That She Practices Daily Is To "Always To Be At Peace Of Mind"

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone recently attended the Forbes 30/50 Global Summit in Abu Dhabi. At the event, the star spoke about various subjects, including her mental well-being, personal life, and life after giving birth.

During the interaction, Deepika also shared her biggest concern for her daughter, Dua. In the interview, Deepika revealed that her personal goal is to achieve peace of mind, something she actively practices every day. She said, "Being a survivor of mental illness, for me, the goal is always to be at peace of mind because there is nothing more important than that, and it's easier said than done because it requires work."

The star was also asked how she wanted to be remembered. The actress reflected on her mindset, saying, "My father told me that whatever you do, people remember you for the human being that you were. So, for me, whatever I do, I want to be remembered for the human being that I was."

Deepika also talked about her life after giving birth to her daughter, Dua. When asked what she googled last, the star admitted that it was a parenting-related question. "Some mommy questions like 'When will my baby stop spitting up?' or something to that effect," Deepika stated.

She also spoke about how she balances her career while being a new mom and how she spends her days off. For her, she mostly catches up on sleep, goes for massages, and spends time with her daughter.

