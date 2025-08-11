Yasmin Karachiwala Reveals The Fitness Secret Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, And Deepika Padukone Swear By

Fitness routines of film stars are a trend on social media, behind the scenes, fitness trainers like Yasmin Karachiwala are the ones who help them stay fit and healthy. Recently, the celebrity fitness instructor shared some fitness secrets of A-list celebrities, including Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and Deepika Padukone.

In a podcast with Bhavishya Sindwani, Yasmin Karachiwala shared that while each of the actor have a different workout routine, one thing they all have in common is commitment and discipline.

"They are very disciplined. They know how working out is very important for their mental and physical health, and I think they keep that as a priority and ensure they get their workout done each day. Going to a party or lunch with friends doesn't eat into their workout time," Yasmin Karachiwala explained.

She also added that the three stars listen to their bodies and follow the plans she creates for them, especially when preparing for a particular role. As for the workouts, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and Deepika Padukone do a combination of Pilates and functional training.

What Is Pilates And Functional Training

Pilates, developed by Joseph Pilates in the 20th century, is a form of exercise that includes simple, repetitive movements to increase muscle strength, flexibility, endurance, and postural stability. According to Medical News Today, it can help lower your blood pressure levels, aid weight loss, improve balance and stability, and improve the quality of your life.

Functional training, on the other hand, focuses on building strength and improving movement patterns used in everyday activities. It usually includes exercises that improve multi-joint movement, engage your core, improve coordination and balance, increase strength and flexibility, and prevent injuries. Some examples of functional exercises include squats, lunges, push-ups, planks, deadlifts, and overhead press.