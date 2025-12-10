Pamela Anderson Breaks Silence On Liam Neeson Romance Being Called "A Publicity Stunt"

Pamela Anderson has finally cleared the air about something fans have been whispering about for months – she really did date Liam Neeson. The two worked together on The Naked Gun, and while many assumed their closeness was just because of the movie promotions, the actress said there was much more going on.

In a chat with People, Pamela Anderson revealed, “If you must know, Liam and I were romantically involved for a short while but only after we finished filming.” Their chemistry on set was not just for the cameras, and Pamela admitted that viewers picked up on it.

According to the actress, people could not ignore the vibe between them and began guessing. As she put it, "I was laughing when people thought, 'Oh, that's a publicity stunt.' I'm like, A publicity stunt? This is real. We have real feelings."

Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson attended The Naked Gun's premiere with their kids, praised each other in interviews, and looked very comfortable together. The actress said that their bond grew naturally during filming, and even after shooting wrapped, they stayed close for a bit.

She shared that Liam swept her off her feet more than once, like the time he introduced her at a dinner as "the future Mrs Neeson". The actress also spent time helping him with his garden.

Pamela Anderson called their time together a “romantic lost week”. They enjoyed each other's company, then went off to different projects, but reconnected briefly while promoting the movie.

Neeson was married to actress Natasha Richardson until her passing in 2009. On the other hand, Pamela Anderson has been married five times – first to Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee, with whom she shares her two sons, Brandon Thomas and Dylan Jagger.

After her turbulent split with Tommy Lee, the actress went on to marry and separate from Kid Rock, and later entered into on-and-off marriages with Rick Salomon (twice). Pamela Anderson was briefly married to Hollywood producer Jon Peters in 2020, a union she later said was never legally binding, and in 2022, she married her former bodyguard, Dan Hayhurst, before parting ways soon after.

