Alia Bhatt Exudes 'Old-World' Grace In A Manish Malhotra Tissue Saree For <i>Griha Pravesh Puja</i>

Alia Bhatt does not need loud outfits or over-the-top glam to make an impact. Her fashion presence works because it feels effortless, personal and grounded in her own sense of comfort. Over the years, the star has built a signature aesthetic – soft, polished and rooted in Indian craftsmanship.

Last month, Alia Bhatt and her husband Ranbir Kapoor began a new chapter as they moved into their stunning six-storey home in Mumbai's Pali Hill. During the Griha Pravesh Puja, Alia chose a look that grabbed our attention. Her pastel peach silk tissue saree by Manish Malhotra was the kind of piece that takes your breath away without trying too hard. The colour sat beautifully on her skin and added a warm glow to the intimate ceremony.

Alia Bhatt's Tissue Silk Saree

The saree itself was a classic Manish Malhotra creation – light, elegant and full of old-world charm. The pastel peach tone was paired with a subtle gold sheen. The border came with detailed hand-embroidery.

Alia Bhatt paired the saree with a heavily embroidered blouse in a matching peach-gold palette. The blouse had intricate floral work, sequins and bead detailing. The cap sleeves and wide neckline kept it feminine and simple.

The actress' jewellery stayed true to the mood of the ceremony. She wore traditional gold jhumkas with delicate drops, along with stacked gold bangles that looked classic and timeless.

For makeup, Puneet B Saini kept things minimal. A natural base, softly defined eyes, a hint of blush and a nude-pink lip kept Alia looking fresh and glowing. Her tiny maroon bindi added the perfect finishing touch.

Amit Thakur styled Alia Bhatt's hair in a sleek, centre-parted bun wrapped with fresh gajra. The flowers brought in a festive feel and worked beautifully for the puja setting.

Silk Tissue Fabric

Silk tissue is one of the most luxurious and delicate fabrics in Indian textiles. It is made by weaving pure silk threads with fine gold or silver zari. What makes silk tissue special is its balance – it looks grand, but it feels unbelievably light on the body.

Another reason people love tissue sarees is how well they catch light; they glow in photographs and look different from every angle, depending on how the light hits the zari. The fabric has a vintage charm to it and instantly gives a festive, traditional vibe. Despite its delicate appearance, a well-made silk tissue saree lasts for years if handled with care.

Also Read | What Alia Bhatt's 'Miserable' Workout Routine For Toned Legs Looks Like