How Manish Malhotra Looks '28 At 58' With Cold-Water Face-Washes And Workouts

Manish Malhotra has been ruling the Indian fashion industry for decades. Be it shimmery sarees or glamorous gowns, the designer has created countless pieces that live rent-free in the minds of fashion aficionados. Now, as he steps into a new phase of his career, the fashion maestro is gearing up for the release of his maiden production venture, Gustaakh Ishq. The film features Fatima Sana Shaikh and Vijay Varma in lead roles.

While fans are excited to see Manish Malhotra's cinematic vision, many are equally curious about how the 58-year-old continues to look so youthful. He revealed his secret in filmmaker Farah Khan's latest YouTube vlog.

When Farah Khan visited Manish Malhotra's home with her cook Dilip, she complimented the fashion designer by saying he does not look 58 at all – rather 28 or “38 max.” When she asked about his routine, Manish shared that he wakes up at 5.30 in the morning, washes his face with cold water, drinks two glasses of water, and listens to Ganpati or Krishna chants.

Highlighting his love for tea, Manish Malhotra added, “Nobody can come between my tea and me.” Speaking about his fitness routine, Manish Malhotra said, “In good days, I work out. In bad days, I keep having more tea and thinking more.” Well, we do not know about you, but we are definitely impressed.

Take a leaf out of Manish Malhotra's book and add these habits for a younger-looking you:

1. Waking Up Early

Starting the day early helps regulate your body clock and keeps your energy levels stable. It reduces stress, improves sleep quality and gives you more time to follow healthy habits.

2. Washing Face With Cold Water

Cold water boosts circulation and tightens the skin temporarily, giving a fresh, firm look. It helps reduce puffiness and keeps the skin feeling awake. This simple habit can make your face appear more refreshed in the morning.

3. Drinking Two Glasses Of Water

Hydrating first thing in the morning helps flush out toxins and kick-starts metabolism. Water keeps the skin plump, smooth and glowing. Consistent hydration is one of the easiest ways to maintain youthful-looking skin.

4. Listening To Spiritual Chants

Calming music or chants lower stress levels, which is crucial for youthful skin. Reduced stress means fewer breakouts, better sleep and improved overall well-being.

5. Prioritising Tea As A Mood Booster

Even though it is a simple drink, enjoying tea mindfully can be a stress-reliever. Less stress equals better skin health and a more youthful appearance. Tea also contains antioxidants that may benefit the skin from within.

6. Working Out On “Good Days”

Regular physical activity improves blood flow, giving skin a natural glow. Exercise also boosts collagen production and reduces signs of ageing.

7. Staying Lighthearted On “Bad Days”

Manish Malhotra's approach of taking it easy and having more tea instead of stressing out helps emotional balance. Minimising stress is key to preventing premature ageing.

Coming back to Manish Malhotra's Gustaakh Ishq: Kucch Pehle Jaisa, the film will hit cinema screens on November 28.

