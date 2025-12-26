Rekha Pairs A Manish Malhotra Saree With Velvet Tunic And <i>Batwa</i> For Christmas

Bollywood veteran Rekha remains a true-blue style icon. The actress is not new to creating a wave in the fashion sphere with her exquisite wardrobe collections. So on Christmas, the 71-year-old delved into the festive spirit in a classic red silhouette, tailored to perfection by acclaimed designer Manish Malhotra.

On December 25, Manish Malhotra dropped a series of pictures of the Silsila actress on Instagram, decked up in the Christmas hues. Rekha took holiday dressing to the next level as she weaved modern elegance with vintage aesthetics.

Rekha In Manish Malhotra Saree

The actress picked out a burgundy-red velvet tunic featuring billowy sleeves and a round collar. She paired the not-so-fitted number with a bright scarlet satin saree. The ethnic number was draped elegantly across her shoulder, while a part of the fabric went across one of her hands. Pleats dominated the ensemble, running across her bodice and the hem. The mix and match of crimson tones created a vivid monochromatic opulence, adding oomph and panache in equal measure.

Rekha's outfit screamed Christmas vibes from a mile away, but the way she incorporated traditional elements into her sartorial venture proved that the actress's style transcends trends, seasons and age. She did not hold back in terms of accessories as well, staying true to her ‘more-is-more' policy.

Rekha's Christmas Look

For her jewellery outing, Rekha opted for some contrast as she put on an antique, golden necklace, adorned with charms and stacked bracelets on both hands. Statement rings and chunky earrings sealed her ornate look.

Rekha went all out with her makeup, her flawless base serving as the perfect canvas for the beauty strokes to glide effortlessly. Blushed and bronzed cheeks with a hint of shimmer on the high points delivered a soft and luminous glow to her face. A classic red lipstick, coupled with her iconic red sindoor, was simply timeless. For the eyes, Rekha dusted her lids with shimmery gold eyeshadow, faux lashes and a clean stroke of eyeliner. With a neatly secured updo and a potli bag, Rekha's X-mas look was hands-down regal.

Also Read | Alia Bhatt Stuns In A Rs 28,000 Red Saree Dress At Christmas Celebration With Family"