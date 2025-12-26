Alia Bhatt Stuns In A Rs 28,000 Red Saree Dress At Christmas Celebration With Family

Alia Bhatt's Christmas celebration was all about spending time with her family, husband, and daughter. The Kapoors and Bhatts got together yesterday, December 25, for an intimate fam jam, and their pictures look straight out of a fairytale.

But did you notice Alia's red dress? The actor, known for her impeccable style, exuded grace in a mule sari (saree) dress from 431-88. The backless dress accentuated the silhouette of the Jigra actor.

Alia Bhatt In A Rs 28,000 Red Saree Dress

Alia Bhatt's dress was from 431-88's Sexy Santa collection, and it came with a price tag of Rs 28,000. The mule saree, designed in a chic and modern style, redefined the traditional style of draping.

Crafted with fluid stretch jersey, the pre-stitched saree promises to fall effortlessly on the body and hug it from all sides, giving a sculptural silhouette. One of the key features of the dress included a keyhole on the side with ruched details.

The gathered details transitioned seamlessly into pleats along the waist and offered the ensemble a touch of fluidity. It is a designer piece made for modern women, allowing them to walk with elegance, ease, and confidence.

"Its rich red hue adds depth and sophistication, making it an ideal choice for evening soirees, weddings, or elevated festive occasions," read the excerpt on the official website of 431-88.

Alia Bhatt's Christmas 2025 Outfit

To make sure her dress was the main character, Alia Bhatt kept the jewellery count to a minimum - just studded earrings and a couple of rings. She tied her locks in a half ponytail.

The actor went for a minimal monochromatic makeup look in the hues of pink. The actor happily posed with Ranbir Kapoor, Shaheen Bhatt, Raha, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and Samara.

