Alia Bhatt Stuns In A 1993 Herve Leger Black Dress, Topped Off With Diamonds

Even the most chic Bollywood beauties can not refrain from picking classic black ensembles once in a while. When it comes to grabbing attention, nothing does the trick better than a gorgeous black outfit.

Alia Bhatt At Filmfare OTT Awards 2025

On Monday, Alia Bhatt made a style statement in an all-black Herve Leger 1993 dress when she walked the red carpet at the Filmfare OTT Awards 2025. The actor's look reminded fans of Hollywood star Cindy Crawford's appearance at the Academy Awards in 1993.

Alia Bhatt effortlessly pulled off the vintage look, pairing it with understated accessories that perfectly complemented the outfit. She collaborated closely with Rhea Kapoor to bring the look to life.

The star's stunning black gown featured a striking plunging sweetheart neckline with a gentle dip at the chest. It was supported by broad, halter-styled shoulder straps and a signature bandage design that ran throughout the ensemble. The figure-hugging silhouette perfectly accentuated her curves, while a slit at the back allowed for ease of movement. The outfit also boasted a sultry backless design.

Alia Bhatt's Diamond-Encrusted Chocker

To complement the vintage ensemble, Alia Bhatt chose black sky-high heels, a statement ring, and a diamond-encrusted choker necklace as accessories. Her hair was styled in a messy, centre-parted, twisted bun, with a few stray strands framing her face.

Talking about the glam, Alia opted for a classic and understated makeup look, featuring feathered brows, shimmery pink-toned smoky eye shadow, light mascara, and blush-tinted cheeks. A subtle highlighter and a rosy pink lip shade completed her beauty game.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt was last seen in Vasan Bala's Jigra. The actress next has YRF's Alpha and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War in the line-up.

