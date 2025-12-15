Kareena Kapoor Picks A 1993 Vintage Valentino For Messi Meet In Mumbai

Mumbai was buzzing with football energy this week as Lionel Messi's much-awaited G.O.A.T. Tour reached the city. Fans from across the country gathered to catch a glimpse of the Argentine superstar. On the second day of Messi's India itinerary, Kareena Kapoor and her sons, Tamiur and Jeh, got a special chance to meet the football legend.

While the kids proudly wore Messi and Argentina football jerseys, it was Kareena Kapoor's outfit that quickly grabbed attention. The actor chose a vintage Valentino Spring/Summer 1993 two-piece, proving once again that she knows how to make classic fashion feel current. The look blended old-school couture with a modern mindset.

Kareena Kapoor In A Vintage Valentino Outfit

The camel-toned suit jacket sat beautifully on her frame. The sharp lines along the shoulders and waist added structure. The matching pencil skirt stayed true to the minimalist mood. This was '90s couture minimalism at its best – strong, understated, and precise.

What truly elevated the outfit were the thoughtful details. Delicate ivory elephant motifs embroidered at the hips stood out without overpowering the look. Gold-toned statement buttons and subtle beaded accents added just enough depth and texture.

Kareena Kapoor's Outfit For Her Meeting With Lionel Messi

Kareena Kapoor paired the suit with nude heels and a matching handbag. Accessories added a modern touch without disturbing the vintage vibe. Gucci sunglasses and a structured handbag brought polish and practicality. Jewellery choices were simple yet meaningful. An elephant-motif necklace echoed the embroidery, while diamond accents added a soft shine. Gold earrings and a watch brought extra bling.

The actress kept her hair and makeup clean and fuss-free. Her hair was pulled back into a neat bun. For makeup, she went with nude lips, winged eyeliner, softly arched brows, lightly blushed cheeks, and mascara-defined lashes to complete the look.

Kareena Kapoor's look proved that vintage fashion, when styled right, can feel fresh, effortless, and cool.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan Steals The Spotlight In Mulberry Silk And Chanderi Outfit