Kareena Kapoor Khan Steals The Spotlight In Mulberry Silk And Chanderi Outfit

Kareena Kapoor has always had an effortless way with fashion. Over the years, the actress's style has evolved into something relaxed yet powerful. At Godrej's The Conscious Collective event titled “Reclaiming Cool”, Kareena once again showed how understated dressing can still make a strong impact.

Kareena Kapoor Khan In A Handcrafted Silk Outfit

For the event, the diva wore an outfit by SWGT. The look was rooted in tradition but felt completely modern. The ensemble was crafted using mulberry silk from West Bengal and Chanderi from Madhya Pradesh. The colour palette stayed soft and calm, with ivory as the base and hints of blue bringing the look to life.

The outfit featured a long, open-front jacket layered over a simple blouse and tailored trousers. The jacket stood out for its beautiful blue floral applique. The floral details were spread across the jacket and the trousers. The jacket had a relaxed fit with rolled-up sleeves.

Underneath, Kareena Kapoor wore a lightweight ivory blouse with a subtle textured finish. The soft ruffled neckline added a gentle, feminine touch without feeling overdone. The trousers were clean, well-fitted and comfortable.

Kareena Kapoor's Makeup

The actress kept her jewellery simple. She wore a thin gold chain with a small cross pendant. No statement earrings or bold accessories were needed here.

Makeup artist Tanvi Chemburkar kept things fresh and natural. Kareena's skin looked glowing and well-prepped. There was a hint of blush, warm-toned eyeshadow, defined brows and lightly lined eyes. Her lips were kept nude with a soft sheen. Kareena's hair was styled in a simple side part with loose, natural waves.

The star completed the look with nude pointed-toe heels. Overall, Kareena Kapoor's look was calm, confident and conscious.

