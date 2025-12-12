Sonali Bendre Shares She Survived An "Aggressive Cancer" That Was "Growing Fast"

Sonali Bendre has opened up about her battle with cancer. The actress, who was diagnosed with stage four metastatic cancer in 2018, underwent treatment in New York. She shared that the unwavering support of her husband, Goldie Behl, played a crucial role in her recovery.

Sonali Bendre recently appeared on Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's YouTube podcast, Bharti TV. During the candid conversation, she spoke about her illness and the severity of her condition.

Sonali Bendre Talks About Cancer Treatment

The Sarfarosh actress said, “Support bohaut tha (I had ample support). I was still trying to run away from it. Ho jayega, yaha pe dekh lenge. Beta chota hai. Yeh sab chal raha thha. Par Goldie ne kaha ki, ‘Abhi ja rahe hai humlog'. (I was thinking that it will all be well, I will undergo treatment in India. My son is still young. But Goldie said, ‘We are leaving right away')”.

Sonali Bendre revealed that she argued with her husband throughout the journey, worrying about whether the doors and cupboards were locked back home. At that moment, Goldie reminded her that nothing was more important than her health.

“When I went there and I understood how bad it was, I literally turned around after 1-2 weeks,” shared Sonali, adding that she thanked her husband for making the quick decision to take her to New York.

Sonali Bendre Shares She Battled An "Aggressive Cancer"

“It was an aggressive cancer, growing very fast. So every day made a difference. The doctor said we can't wait,” the actress recalled. The 50-year-old added that even before she and Goldie could look for an apartment, her treatment had already begun.

The star confessed, “It was that urgent, the treatment. So in a way it was good that he took me and went,” noting that if the decision had been left to her, she would have delayed the process, unaware of how serious the situation was.

Sonali Bendre was declared cancer-free in 2021. After her treatment, she gracefully adapted to the cosmetic changes, and since then, she has used her public platform to raise awareness about the disease and the power of resilience.

Also Read | What Is Autophagy, The Naturopathy Cure Sonali Bendre Credits Her Cancer Recovery To