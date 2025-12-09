Gynaecologist Tells Samantha Why Age Should Not Pressure Women To Have Kids

Fertility has long been a subject surrounded by worry, misconception, and societal pressure, especially for women who feel the weight of the ticking clock.

In a new conversation that seeks to demystify the fear around reproductive health, actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has opened up a much-needed dialogue on the connection between age and fertility.

Sharing a preview from her upcoming interview with renowned obstetrician and gynaecologist Dr Nozer Sheriar, she highlighted the myths, scientific realities and the choices available to women today.

Samantha Opens Up The Conversation On Women's Health

On December 8, Samantha posted a clip from the interview on Instagram, noting how fertility "often feels scary, confusing, and overwhelming," and emphasised the need for clarity. The discussion, she said, is especially for women who dream of motherhood but are unsure about the right time to pursue it.

Samantha asked Dr Nozer a question that many women silently carry: Is fertility truly tied to age, and does a woman's age ultimately determine her chances of becoming a mother?

Responding to the actor, Dr Nozer acknowledged the biological truth but also offered reassurance. "There is no doubt that there is a connection between fertility and age," he said, adding that this fact should not be used to pressure women. "There is also no doubt that women don't need to be pushed by this kind of connection."

He went on to say that motherhood must remain a personal decision shaped by an individual's readiness, not external expectations. "My take is no, women should have babies when they want to, not when they have to have babies. That's where science, the profession, and society have to step up to look after them."

Understanding The Science Behind Fertility

Dr Nozer also offered an interesting scientific insight that sheds light on why age becomes a talking point in fertility discussions. He pointed out that a woman's eggs are the only cells in her body that are exactly her age. "Every other cell in her body is replaced regularly every few months," he explained. Because eggs age with the woman, they naturally experience a decline in quantity and quality over time.

However, he stressed that modern reproductive science is continually evolving to support women who choose to delay motherhood.

The conversation also highlighted an often-ignored aspect of fertility: the male factor. Dr Nozer noted that focusing solely on women creates an incomplete picture. He revealed that sperm counts have been dropping significantly across the world and that men, too, are affected by lifestyle-driven fertility issues. When discussing conception, he emphasised, medical science must acknowledge both partners' health.

ALSO READ: Why More Women Are Choosing To Get Pregnant Later In Life