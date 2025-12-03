Samantha's Wedding Look Decoded: Custom Red Banarasi Saree, Tree Of Life On Blouse

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is in her bride era, and the Internet can't stop talking about her. For her wedding to Citadel director Raj Nidimoru, Samantha Ruth Prabhu chose a simple yet elegant bridal look. Two days after her quiet Coimbatore wedding, designer Arpita Mehta shared a set of new pictures of Samantha from her special day.

Arpita Mehta also credited the artistes who meticulously curated Samantha's wedding look. She mentioned that Samantha is the first South Indian actor she has ever worked with.

In the first image, Samantha is looking away from the camera.

In another picture, Samantha glows like a new bride. Her million-dollar smile encapsulates the charm and peace with which she has stepped into a new phase of life.

A couple of pictures also show her wedding attire up close.

Arpita detailed the wedding look in her post, "This is our very first custom red Banarasi sari—simple yet elevated. It's a deeper, more spiritual take on a wedding look, crafted to feel intimate and luxurious.

"The blouse features a bespoke motif designed by celebrated artist Jayati Bose. Rooted in the deepest ocean floors and crowned by Devi's blissful sight, the Jamdani tree of life celebrates a union blessed by the watchful eye of the goddess."

In an earlier post, Arpita mentioned that the saree was woven over 2–3 weeks by a single master artisan.

"Woven over 2–3 weeks by a single master artisan, the sari features powder-zari buttis and a Nishi-woven border in intricate cutwork. Finished with beige-gold zardozi—Saadi taar, cutdana, kasab, and tiny mirrors—it becomes an expression of quiet beauty, intention, and timeless artistry," the designer wrote.

Sharing the wedding images, Samantha Ruth Prabhu simply mentioned the wedding date.

The intimate ceremony, attended by close family and friends, was conducted as per the timeless yogic tradition of Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha, a unique consecration process designed to forge a deep elemental bond between partners beyond thought, emotion, or physicality. Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha, offered at Linga Bhairavi abodes or select venues, cleanses the five elements within the couple and their union, invoking Devi's grace for harmony, prosperity, and spiritual alignment in their shared life journey.