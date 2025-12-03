What Miley Cyrus's 14-Karat Gold, Cushion-Cut Engagement Ring Costs

Miley Cyrus got the Internet talking when she posed with her boyfriend, singer Maxx Morando at the premiere of James Cameron's Avatar: Fire And Ash at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. What got social media talking was the massive diamond ring sitting on the pop star's left ring finger.

Fans quickly picked up on it through photos shared online.

🚨 MILEY CYRUS & MAX MORANDO ARE OFFICIALLY ENGAGED 💍. pic.twitter.com/Trox32KtlN — Miley Official (@MileyCyrusBz) December 2, 2025

Miley Cyrus, who has sung the song Dream As One in Avatar: Fire and Ash, and Maxx Morando looked comfortable together as they walked in for the screening, but the ring easily stole the spotlight. There has been no official word about an engagement, yet the ring itself has become the centre of the conversation. And honestly, it is hard to ignore. Let us talk about what makes it stand out.

A representative for jewellery designer Jacquie Aiche told Page Six that the ring is a cushion-cut sparkler set in 14-karat gold.

Marion Fasel, jewellery historian and founder of The Adventurine, also spoke to the publication about it. She explained that the diamond is an east-west set natural stone. She added, “Given the skyrocketing price of gold, it makes sense that the metal plays almost as big a role as the diamond in the piece.”

Marion Fasel also pointed out, “The design is in the same mode as Dua Lipa's engagement ring.” According to her, there is not much historical reference for this style, calling it a modern trend. “In the past, this style would have been worn on the right hand. I love it as an engagement ring because it looks and feels substantial,” she said.

Daniela Tarantino, VP of Merchandising at Blue Nail, shared an estimate as well. She speculated, “We believe the ring is roughly a 4-5 carat modified cushion that costs around $300,000-$450,000.” The exact size and price are still uncertain, but the ring's presence is strong enough to keep people guessing.

Interestingly, the ring did not first appear on the red carpet. Miley quietly showed it off earlier during her birthday celebration on November 23. Fans had spotted it then, but the premiere brought it into sharper focus. The simple gold band and the sparkling stone were impossible to miss.

Miley Cyrus's relationship with Maxx Morando began in 2021 after a blind date. They kept things private early on, later confirming their romance the following year.