Why Sunny Leone Wore A Skirt With Condoms To The Runway

Sunny Leone delivered one of the most talked-about moments at Ashley Rebello's Manforce-supported World AIDS Day showcase, using fashion as both spectacle and symbolism.

Her appearance wasn't just about glamour; it was designed as a visual narrative that aligned with the campaign's message.

Decoding Sunny Leone's Look

Sunny stepped onto the runway in a gleaming silver mini dress that made an immediate impact under the lights. The dress, built with reflective crystal work and mirror-like panels, created a moving shimmer-almost like a shifting disco orb.

The neckline featured layered metallic chains woven into the bodice, giving the outfit a sculptural quality.

What truly elevated the moment was the dramatic overskirt she wore for her opening look. The piece, a vivid hot-pink train, wrapped around the mini to create the illusion of a high-slit evening gown from the front.

Halfway down the ramp, Sunny transformed the narrative. With grace, she slipped off the pink overskirt, revealing the silver mini in its full form. This "reveal moment" wasn't merely a costume change-it was the heart of the campaign.

Once the overskirt dropped, the detailing on the mini became visible, including the strategically placed condom packets. The symbolism was clear: beneath the shine and spectacle, protection matters.

Talking about the outfit, designer Ashley Rebello said, "She wore this so that there is awareness and fashion."

Meanwhile, Sunny's silver headpiece, draping like a cascade of metallic beads, reinforced the theme of cohesion and control. It framed her face, matched the architectural lines of the dress, and added an edge to her look.

Malaika Arora Walks The Ramp

Malaika Arora made her own powerful statement in a vivid red creation crafted by Rebello. The fitted mini dress, moulded with a sculpted bustier and sharp side cut-outs, was paired with a dramatic robe that floated behind her as she walked.

Her walk quickly gained attention online, with fans celebrating the silhouette, the fluidity of the robe and her command over the striking shade.

ALSO READ: Sunny Leone Opens Up On Body Positivity: "I Hated Showing My Legs When I Was Younger"