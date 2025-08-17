Sunny Leone's Go-To Skincare Hack For Glowing Skin Is Already In Your Backyard

Sunny Leone is one of the most popular actors in the Bollywood industry. The 44-year-old who launched her skincare brand in 2017 recently revealed a simple DIY skincare hack that helps her take care of her skin.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Sunny Leone revealed that she follows a strict routine and one that only caters to the needs of her skin. The Baby Doll star also shared that she makes sure to follow her skincare routine regularly.

Sharing her non-negotiables when it comes to skincare, the actor and model revealed that she would always wash her face and put on her night skincare. "That is needed whether you're young or you're older. When you're younger, it's all about preventative care, and when you're older, it's about maintaining the skin," she told the publication.

Sunny Leone Approved Skincare Hacks And Tips

Aloe vera is known for its anti-inflammatory, antibacterial and antioxidant properties and can help you get rid of acne. And Sunny Leone swears by it too. She shared, "If you are breaking out, keep it (aloe vera) in your backyard or on your patio, your porch, or inside the house. And when you're having a crazy breakout or you just want a really nice mask, cut one of those up, smash it up, put it on your face, wash it off, and see the glow."

Another thing Sunny Leone swears by when it comes to her skincare routine is always taking time out to take care of her skin. She urges all women to take at least an hour to take care of themselves.

"I don't always get time for self-maintenance, so I try and make the time when the kids are at school. It really does take effort to take care of yourself. You have to come to terms with that. Letting go of yourself is definitely not worth it. Maybe at that moment you might feel good, but one month from now, two months from now, you're going to go, 'Oh, I hate my skin or I hate the way I'm looking.' So, you have to make the time. That one hour for yourself is important to take care of yourself," she added.

Sunny Leone's skincare tips and hacks are worth trying, and you should definitely give them a try. However, don't forget to check with your dermatologist first.