Fresh Herbs To No Late-Night Snacking: Nutritionist Reveals 15 Lifestyle Habits For A Glowing Skin

Our skin is a reflection of our overall health, and what we eat plays an important role in determining its radiance and vitality. A well-balanced diet can work wonders for our complexion, while a poor one can lead to various skin concerns. If you are also struggling with skin issues and looking for a solution, it all ties back to your diet.

Nutritionist Shreya Sankhe shares 15 eating habits that you should imbibe in your daily routine for a healthy and glowing skin.

Healthy eating habits for a glowing skin

1. Start Your Day With Warm Water And The Malasana Stretch

Warm water kickstarts digestion and helps flush out toxins. Malasana (yoga squat) gently massages your digestive organs, stimulating peristalsis and improving gut motility, which is key because a healthy gut means healthy skin.

2. Eat Fruits Daily

Fruits are rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and water. Vitamin C, in particular, supports collagen synthesis, fights free radicals, and helps skin maintain elasticity.

3. Consume Turmeric And Black Pepper Daily

Turmeric contains curcumin, a powerful anti-inflammatory compound. Black pepper enhances curcumin absorption. Together, they reduce oxidative stress and inflammation, which are the two major contributors to acne, redness, and premature ageing.

4. Deep Breaths Before The First Bite

Deep breathing reduces sympathetic (“fight or flight”) activity and increases parasympathetic activation. This improves gastric secretions and nutrient absorption, ensuring your skin gets the building blocks it needs.

5. Add Omega-3s To Your Diet

Omega-3 fatty acids (from flax, walnuts, fatty fish) are anti-inflammatory and maintain skin barrier integrity. They also keep your skin hydrated, plump and less prone to redness or irritation.

6. Sprinkle Fresh Herbs On Meals

Herbs such as coriander, curry leaves and tulsi are rich in antioxidants, polyphenols, and micronutrients that combat oxidative stress and support detox pathways, helping prevent dullness and breakouts.

7. Express Gratitude Before Meals

Mindful eating lowers cortisol levels, which can reduce inflammation. Lower cortisol means less stress-related skin issues like acne or eczema flare-ups.

8. Say No To Late-Night Snacking

Eating late at night disrupts circadian rhythms, affects insulin sensitivity, and increases the risk of glycation- a process that damages collagen and elastin. It can lead to premature wrinkles and fine lines.

9. Eat Slowly And Chew Fully

Proper chewing increases salivary enzyme activity (amylase), enhancing carbohydrate breakdown and nutrient absorption. Better digestion leads to fewer inflammatory metabolites affecting your skin.

10. Zinc-Rich Foods

Zinc is crucial for wound healing, immune function, and regulating oil production. Low zinc equals more acne, slower skin repair, and increased inflammation. Some rich sources for zinc are pumpkin seeds, oysters and nuts.

11. Eat Seasonal And Local Produce

Seasonal fruits and vegetables contain higher levels of antioxidants and phytonutrients. Local produce aligns with your body's natural rhythms and supports microbiome diversity, both of which impact skin glow.

12. Eat Your Water

Hydrating foods like cucumber, ash gourd, oranges and soaked chia improve hydration from within. They support cellular function and keep the skin plump without overloading on plain water.

13. Start The Day With Fat, Not Sugar

Healthy fats such as ghee, olive oil and soaked nuts stabilise insulin, prevent sugar crashes, and provide fat-soluble vitamins (A, D, E, K) that are essential for skin health.

14. Include Bitter Foods In Your Diet

Bitter foods stimulate bile production and liver detox pathways. A healthy liver leads to better clearance of toxins, which ultimately provides clearer skin. Green tea also provides EGCG, a potent antioxidant that reduces inflammation and UV damage.

15. Avoid Reheated Oils

Reheating oils produces free radicals and trans fats, which promote oxidative stress and inflammation, both of which accelerate ageing and dull your complexion.

Also Read | Parineeti Chopra's Shares Jugaad Makeup Routine For Looking "Fresh" And "Bright"