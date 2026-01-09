Just One Binge Drinking Session Can Give You A Leaky Gut, Says Study

During parties and celebrations, it is common for many people to indulge in alcoholic beverages and drink the night away with friends. From dehydration to fatigue, most are aware of the common side effects of alcohol. However, those who do not consider themselves heavy drinkers should also know that moderation does not shield them from alcohol's ability to weaken the gut lining and disrupt digestive health over time.

According to a study published in Alcohol: Clinical and Experimental Research, a single drinking binge within two hours can significantly weaken the gut lining. For men, the threshold equates to roughly five drinks, whereas for women, the limit drops to four drinks.

How A 2-Hour Drink Binge Session Can Damage Your Gut

As per researchers at Harvard and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Centre (BIDMC), this drinking spree can lead to a “leaky gut”, making it difficult for the body to prevent bacteria or toxins from entering the bloodstream. These “leaks”, if left unchecked over an extended period, can cause harmful inflammation long after the last drink has been poured.

The group of scientists, led by Scott Minchenberg, a clinical expert in gastroenterology and hepatology at BIDMC and an instructor in medicine at Harvard Medical School, explored how even short bursts of high-dose alcohol intake negatively impact different parts of the gut. Their findings indicated that even brief episodes of heavy drinking are injurious to health and can contribute to long-term digestive issues.

What Is A 'Leaky Gut'

The study further mentioned that certain immune cells known as neutrophils release web-like structures called NETs. These structures are responsible for damaging the small intestine and weakening its protective barrier. This explains the “leaky gut” phenomenon, which allows bacterial toxins to slip into the bloodstream.

The scientists then used a simple enzyme to block the NETs and, interestingly, observed a positive effect. They discovered that not only did fewer immune cells appear in the gut, but fewer bacteria also leaked through the gut lining. In conclusion, the enzyme proved effective in preventing gut damage.

So, the next time you think that 1–2 drinks won't affect your body, remember that even small amounts can be detrimental.

