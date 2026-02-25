Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda To Marry Tomorrow: Why Udaipur Continues To Be A Dream Wedding Destination For Celebs

Wedding speculation has once again turned the spotlight on Udaipur. Reports suggest that Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are expected to tie the knot in the City of Lakes on February 26. While the couple has maintained silence (except for a new Instagram stories now), chatter around the venue and guest list has only intensified.

According to information accessed by NDTV, the ceremony is expected to be intimate yet lavish, with a carefully curated guest list and tight security arrangements.

Mementos by ITC Hotels is the wedding destination, according to reports. Tucked away in the Aravalli hills, the property offers the seclusion, scale, and spectacle that high-profile weddings demand.

Room tariffs at such ultra-luxury properties can begin at around Rs 1.52 lakh per night, making it clear that this is no ordinary celebration.

But if the wedding does take place here, it will only be the latest chapter in Udaipur's long love affair with celebrity nuptials.

The Turning Point: Raveena Tandon's Royal Wedding

Long before celebrity weddings became a social media spectacle, it was Raveena Tandon who changed the narrative. In 2004, she married film distributor Anil Thadani at the breathtaking Jag Mandir Palace, set in the middle of Lake Pichola.

The wedding was nothing short of regal. Pre-wedding festivities were hosted at Shiv Niwas Palace. For her mehndi, Raveena wore a Mughal-style keri work sharara with a spaghetti strap choli. On her wedding day, she arrived in a 100-year-old doli that once carried the Queen of Mewar. Her bridal ensemble was a reworked version of her mother's 35-year-old sari, redesigned by Delhi-based designer Manav Gangwani and adorned with semi-precious stones and gold threadwork.

The scale, the setting, and the sheer romance of the affair captivated the nation. Udaipur was no longer just a heritage tourist city. It had officially become a fairytale wedding destination.

A Wave Of Celebrity Weddings Follows

After 2004, Udaipur's wedding calendar began filling up with star-studded celebrations.

In 2006, socialite Vikram Chatwal married Priya Sachdev at Jag Mandir in a lavish multi-day affair. In 2017, actor Neil Nitin Mukesh wed Rukmini Sahay at the Radisson Blu Palace Resort and Spa, with a three-day celebration that included mehndi, haldi and sangeet ceremonies.

More recently, actor Parineeti Chopra married Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha at The Leela Palace, Udaipur, a property dramatically located on the banks of Lake Pichola. The event drew political heavyweights, film stars and intense media attention.

Other high-profile weddings have included industrialist families, political dynasties and Bollywood insiders. From Prafull Patel's daughter Niyati's wedding to Puru Sethia, to the celebrations of Sanjay Hinduja, Shreya Saran and Rajat Tokas, the guest lists have often read like award show line-ups.

The city's destination wedding industry reportedly crossed the Rs 500 crore mark by 2020, underlining how deeply the wedding economy is woven into Udaipur's fabric.

Why Celebrities Keep Choosing Udaipur

Royal Backdrops That Need No Set Design

Few cities offer ready-made grandeur the way Udaipur does. With their marble palaces, intricate Rajput architecture and glimmering lakes, venues such as City Palace, Udaipur, and Taj Lake Palace provide panoramic views and historic charm.

Boat entries across Lake Pichola, sunset pheras against palace silhouettes and fireworks reflected in still waters create the kind of visuals that feel cinematic without trying too hard.

Privacy With Grandeur

For celebrities, privacy is priceless. Many of Udaipur's luxury properties are located away from the city centre, nestled in the Aravalli hills or accessible by boat. Full property buyouts are common, ensuring controlled guest access and limited media intrusion.

High security, controlled logistics and expansive layouts make it easier to host A-list guests without chaos.

Seamless Multi-Day Celebrations

Indian weddings are rarely single-day affairs. Udaipur's palace hotels are built for multi-event formats. Mehndi by the lake, sangeet in a courtyard, haldi by a private pool and the wedding ceremony under palace domes can all unfold within the same property.

Many of Udaipur's luxury properties are located away from the city centre. Photo: Unsplash

The city's experienced event planners, decorators and hospitality staff are well-versed in handling high-profile guests. Folk performances, traditional Rajasthani hospitality, curated menus and heritage walks turn weddings into immersive experiences rather than mere ceremonies.

The 'Fairytale' Factor

There is a reason planners often describe Udaipur weddings as "royal" or "palatial". The city offers a narrative. Couples are not just booking a venue; they are stepping into a setting that feels like a page from history.

From Heritage City To Wedding Capital

Before the 1990s, destination weddings in Udaipur were relatively modest. Over time, with improved connectivity, luxury hospitality brands and high-profile endorsements, the city evolved into India's wedding capital.

The destination wedding industry has crossed the Rs 500 crore mark as of 2020, reported Udaipur Times.

Each star wedding has reinforced the trend. One glamorous celebration feeds into the next, creating a cycle of aspiration and visibility.

With Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna exchanging vows here, they will be adding their names to a list that already includes some of the biggest names in cinema, business and politics.

And Udaipur will once again prove that when it comes to weddings, it does not merely host events. It stages spectacles.