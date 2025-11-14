Parineeti Chopra's Shares <i>Jugaad</i> Makeup Routine For Looking "Fresh" And "Bright"

Parineeti Chopra, a new mother to her baby boy and a thriving YouTube personality, dropped a video of her "ugaad makeup. The actor shared a few makeup tips that she claimed to have learned from the best in the industry.

Her routine is as simple as it gets and a must-try for beginners. With minimal products, her look is flawless, achievable, and will seamlessly transform you from a just-woke-up person to a diva ready to set a stage ablaze.

Parineeti Chopra's Fuss-Free Makeup

The actor begins by applying moisturiser to her skin. She skips primer and concealer, but prefers using foundation. Her pro tip? The Chamkila actor prefers to use the foundation cap as the palate for hygiene reasons (obviously, after cleaning it).

She uses a drop and blends it all over her face using a hard brush. "Mujhe bahaut kam foundation use karna acha lagta hai [I like to use a minimal amount of foundation]."

Parineeti Chopra Applies The Lipstick First

If you follow makeup artists, you must have observed them putting on the lip shade at last. However, Parineeti likes to start by applying the lipstick first. "Kyunki mujhe aisa lagta hai ki jab tak mai lipstick nhi lagati hu mai beemar dikhti hu [Until I put on the lipstick, I feel like I look like a sick person]," she added.

Taking lazy makeup to another level, Parineeti shared that she not only applies the colour to her lips but also uses it as a blush. "How I apply my blush is in a C... C for Chopra," the actor said.

She further added that many people like to blend the blush below their eyes, extend it to their nose, and add a little bit on their chin. However, Parineeti begins it where the eyes end and added that it gives her the lift, as she learnt it from a senior makeup artist.

Use Lipstick As Eyeshadow

According to Parineeti, if you have a lipstick in your bag, you can do your whole face. Taking the same stick, she took a little bit of colour on a small hard brush, becuase she prefers hard brushes as they offer her the control she needs, and started smudging it across her lids.

"I like to use the same colour on my lips, cheeks, and eyes," the actor shared. This is her go-to makeup look.

According to the actor, the monotone makeup look makes you look fresh. "You look bright," she noted.

Parineeti Chopra's Trick To Apply Liner

During the video, the actor advised opting for a brown pencil for eyeliner, especially for a day or early evening look. She suggested using a lip liner for it.

"Pura liner nahi karna hai.. Only the corner. Jaha par apke lashes khatam hote hain, ap usko extend kijie [Avoid applying the liner across the lashline, only the corner. Where your lashes end, extend the liner from there]," the actor said.

The direction is important. Parineeti explained to extend the line like you are connecting eyes to eyebrows. Smudge it a bit, and your eyeshadow will have some gradient.

Parineeti Chopra's Tip To Apply Mascara

While applying her mascara, Parineeti Chopra stopped for a minute and shared a trick she had learned from industry maestros.

"Put the mascara brush on the base of your lashes and move it from left to right," she added.

And the last step is to fill the brows partially.

If you often struggle with makeup application, this routine will come to your rescue. It will take you hardly 10 minutes, and you will be good to go for a date or a luncheon with your girlfriends.

