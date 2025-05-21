Advertisement

Parineeti Chopra Aces Casual Selfie Game In A Sans Makeup Look

Parineeti Chopra makes sure to keep her selfie game all natural and super casual

Parineeti Chopra keeps it casually chic in a no makeup look served up in a selfie

Parineeti Chopra is back with a bang on the beauty radar, and this time she has served up a sans glam treat on her Instagram handle. The Chamkila actress was seen wearing a casual white t-shirt layered with a front open black hoodie and a beige cap for look. But what caught our attention was how she slayed a no makeup look as she capture her pretty face on camera.

Parineeti Chopra served up a rather natural beauty treat in her latest selfie on her social media. The 36-year-old actress sported an all natural, no makeup look for the selfie that saw her sporting her nothing but her fresh skin teamed with her naturally feathered brows and a pink hued lip colour that added the much needed pop of colour to her pretty face.

If Parineeti's barely-there glam was scoring big on the beauty front, then how could her tresses stay far behind? She styled her shoulder length hair into a sleek air dried open that she accessorised with a beige cap perched perfectly on her head.

Parineeti's casual selfie sets no makeup beauty goals like there is no tomorrow.

Parineeti Chopra, Parineeti Chopra Makeup, Parineeti Chopra Instagram, Parineeti Chopra Insta, Parineeti Chopra Instagram Post, Parineeti Chopra Insta Story
