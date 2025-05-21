Parineeti Chopra Aces Casual Selfie Game In A Sans Makeup Look

Parineeti Chopra is back with a bang on the beauty radar, and this time she has served up a sans glam treat on her Instagram handle. The Chamkila actress was seen wearing a casual white t-shirt layered with a front open black hoodie and a beige cap for look. But what caught our attention was how she slayed a no makeup look as she capture her pretty face on camera.

Also Read: Parineeti Chopra Gives Out Major Summer Fashion In A Chic White Romper

Parineeti Chopra served up a rather natural beauty treat in her latest selfie on her social media. The 36-year-old actress sported an all natural, no makeup look for the selfie that saw her sporting her nothing but her fresh skin teamed with her naturally feathered brows and a pink hued lip colour that added the much needed pop of colour to her pretty face.

If Parineeti's barely-there glam was scoring big on the beauty front, then how could her tresses stay far behind? She styled her shoulder length hair into a sleek air dried open that she accessorised with a beige cap perched perfectly on her head.

Parineeti's casual selfie sets no makeup beauty goals like there is no tomorrow.

Also Read: Parineeti Chopra's Black Mini Dress Is The Ultimate Valentine's Day Style Inspiration