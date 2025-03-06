Parineeti Chopra Gives Out Major Summer Fashion In A Chic White Romper

As we are all set to welcome summer, our Bollywood beauties have already started giving out major summer fashion inspirations. One such count on is Parineeti Chopra's latest look. The star, who is known for her impeccable style both on and off-screen, looked like a million bucks in a chic white outfit.

Parineeti, who is quite active on social media, always sharing updates about her life happenings, recently shared pictures, and all we can see is her stunning outfit that will surely make you want to shop for summer. Sharing the pictures, the star also announced her upcoming project with Netflix. She wrote, "A day well spent with the Tudum fam, coming soon…!"

In the picture, we can see Parineeti donning a white playsuit romper. Her white romper came with a deep neckline that accentuated her curves just fine. The romper can be an ideal summer pick for a side look or a casual outing. Letting the outfit talk, Parineeti ditched the accessories and kept her look subtle. For her makeup, the star went for her signature look with a minimal base, an ample amount of blush and highlighter on the cheeks, mascara on the lashes, kohl-rimmed eyes, eyelids, and nude lips. The star completed her look by letting her middle-parted straight hair cascade down her shoulders.

