Parineeti Chopra's Black Mini Dress Is The Ultimate Valentine's Day Style Inspiration

Trust Parineeti Chopra to show you how to ace chic dresses like a pro.

Her recent appearance was another addition to her stunning fashion lookbooks.

The actress was spotted at a launch event and indeed, she made sure to make it a fashion affair. She trusted a classic black number to make heads turn. She opted for a chic off-shoulder dress that came with a slightly flared A-line pattern and a monochrome style. She kept it all matchy-matchy with black peep toes. Her sleek diamonds were just the perfect pairing to complete her look. Neat side-parted tresses and a dewy glam with pink tinted lips rounded off her look.

Previously, the actress was seen posing for a shoot in a chic brown bodycon dress. The off-shoulder pattern matched the figure-grazing style. The monochrome pattern of the look dished out chic style goals. Her minimal look was complete with open tresses and nude makeup glam.

