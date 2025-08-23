How Kashmera Shah Lost 14 Kg: "I Can Finally Fit Into My Old Clothes Again"

Actor Kashmera Shah is known for doing bold photoshoots and her striking presence. From reality shows to the big screen, she has always handled her roles with confidence, which requires her to stay fit. The 52-year-old recently shared how gaining weight took away opportunities from her and how she managed to lose 14 kg during the lockdown.

What Inspired Kashmera Shah To Lose Weight

Kashmera Shah, who is married to actor-comedian Krushna Abhishek, became a mother to twins in 2017. Through the years, she has struggled with weight gain and has been open about the challenges of balancing motherhood, work, and her health.

In an interview with ET Times, the Bigg Boss ex-contestant remembered how an incident in 2018 made her lose weight, "I had organised the party and the theme was an Indian night. I did not fit in any of my Indian clothes. Krushna's brother Rishaab told me that whenever you want to lose weight or get back to shape, I will help you. I told him Why didn't you ever tell me that I was getting fat, he told me we never realised that you had put on weight because we saw you every day."

She thinks that motherhood was more important to her than her weight back then. She cited it as a reason, along with her laziness, for the weight gain.

"I started ignoring myself till this year in 2020 in January, when I sat at home and went on a weighing scale and realised that I had put on 12 kgs. I have never in my life been 14 kgs overweight. It has always been 1 or 2 kilos max. I felt this was just not done.

"I was very lazy and that's the reason I put on weight. Medicines make you moody, so you eat whenever you want because of the hormonal injections. I was so focused that I wanted kids that I kept trying for three years. I had personally decided that my body is going to go for a toss, forgive me but I want kids," Kashmera Shah continued.

Kashmera Shah shared that she gained most of her weight between 2014 and 2017, and once her kids were born in 2017 through IVF, there was little time to look after herself. "Once they were born, I got busy looking after them, and then your priorities change. Neither I realised nor anybody told me because when I put on weight."

How Did Kashmera Shah Lose Weight?

It was during the COVID-19 lockdown that Kashmera Shah realised that she needed to work on herself. She began a diet after consulting a professional in January of 2020 and lost some weight in three months. Most of her diet food came from outside until lockdown, which is when she made the switch to eating less for two months, and switched to her diet again once the food supply started.

"I started cooking during the lockdown, which I have never done. I started cooking healthy food, and Krushna started losing weight because of me. I began eating healthy food, smaller portions, and suddenly in October, I checked my weight."

Kashmera Shah continued to stick to her diet dedicatedly until Ganesh Chaturthi, when she felt like having some delicious food. "I decided to check my weight and I lost 11 kgs. I didn't even realise that I had lost so much weight because I did not step out of the house and wore clothes that I wear at home, like shorts, t-shirts. We were all shocked. I told myself that if I could lose 11 kg, then I could get rid of one more. In the last month, I lost two kilos."

The actor expressed her happiness at fitting into old clothes. "I can't express in words the happiness that I got when I fit into my old clothes. I am now fitting into the clothes that I bought in 2015."

Kashmera Shah also shared that her husband, Krushna Abhishek, has been a big support in her weight loss journey. "He has always supported me. He never stopped me from growing fat, and he never stopped me from getting thin.

“Krushna has never stopped me from doing bold roles or photo shoots. I myself took a back seat and ruined my body. I lost many projects because I did not pay attention to my body," she told the publication.

In short, Kashmera Shah lost around 14 kg of weight with the help of a healthy diet.