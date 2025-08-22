How Celeb Photographer Joseph Radhik Lost Weight With Simple Lifestyle Changes And No Extreme Diet

Celebrity photographer Joseph Radhik, 42, recently opened up about his remarkable weight loss journey over roughly two years, from 2023 to 2025.

In a post shared on Instagram, Joseph revealed that he lost weight without relying on extreme diets or supplements like Ozempic. With a busy career spanning shoots with A-list celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, Joseph's dramatic transformation was all the more impressive.

Sharing before and after pictures of his physical transformation, Joseph wrote, "Checked into the Fairmont Jaipur after two years, and found this 2023 photo of myself. And I was...shook. The thing about slow, steady progress is that you barely notice it while it's happening."

He added, "I live a life that revolves around travel (150+ days/year), and weddings, and wedding food. Building muscle mass and losing fat at 42 years, wasn't that tough! All I did was chase the fundamentals."

Joseph's Weight Loss Journey

Joseph shared that his fitness journey started with two goals, “Fix my blood cholesterol levels, and be far more nimble on the shoot. Both of which would work to simply be better as a documentary photographer.”

To achieve these milestones, Josep chased fundamentals and fixed 4 parts of his diet, including fibre, protein, carbs and fat.

"I focused on whole foods, ditched processed food entirely. Gave up on sugar, milk, rice, bacon, and a bunch of other things. Most importantly, question every meal choice. Even at weddings, even at a shoot. Oh, and practised intermittent fasting without fail. Even at weddings. With electrolytes fueling me," he added.

Joseph Radhik's transformation serves as an inspiration for others looking to make positive changes in their lives. He proved that with dedication and the right approach, anyone can achieve their health and wellness goals.