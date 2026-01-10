Bhumi Pednekar Talks About Challenges Of Going Vegetarian: "First Year Was Tough, I Gained A Lot Of Weight"

Plant-based diets have become increasingly popular with celebrities, influencers, and health enthusiasts. People are advocating such food choices due to their perceived benefits for wellness and longevity. Bhumi Pednekar is also among those who have embraced this shift. The actress adopted a vegetarian lifestyle in 2020.

Bhumi, in a conversation with Soha Ali Khan on her podcast All About Her, revealed why she became a vegetarian. The 36-year-old shared that her journey towards meat-free living began due to “moral issues” after she adopted a puppy.

Bhumi Pednekar On Challenges Of Going Vegetarian: "I Gained A Lot Of Weight"

“I've been working in the space of sustainability for a while, and there was a lot of information that came my way. I was just like, ‘Okay'. It just switched. The first year was very tough. I gained a lot of weight because I didn't know what to do,” she admitted.

Bhumi Pednekar added, “I was like, ‘I'm eating that much cottage cheese, and there was just chaos in my life. But I figured out what my meal should actually consist of and how do I bring protein. Even protein is such a bastardised topic in my opinion, because there was a point where I was getting in like 120 grams. This is what worked for my body. My inflammation was skyrocketing. Now, I consume about 60 grams of protein.”

When Soha Ali Khan asked how Bhumi was able to find the right sources of protein as a vegetarian, the Dum Laga Ke Haisha actress shared her food habits.

Bhumi Pednekar said, “Something that I do take is a protein shake because I can't avoid it, especially when I'm working out. I'm very conscious of the foods that I eat, which are strong sources of protein. So I do consume cottage cheese, there's broccoli, a little soy because a lot of it aggravates me, and chia seeds.”

Bhumi Pednekar Shares What It Is Like To Live With Eczema

At one point during the candid conversation, Bhumi spoke about battling eczema. She developed the condition while shooting for the 2019 comedy-drama Bala, also featuring Ayushmann Khurrana.

“My right side was completely swollen, and it just wasn't stopping… Eventually, that turned into allergic rhinitis, which then developed into pre-state psoriasis, eczema. It usually triggers when you are under extreme stress,” explained the actress.

She further revealed that it is a genetic condition.

