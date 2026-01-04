Watch: Soha Ali Khan Kicks Off 2026 With A Rigorous Leg Day Routine

Soha Ali Khan has long been known as a fitness enthusiast. She often shares workout clips and healthy lifestyle moments on social media. Starting 2026 on a strong note, Soha Ali Khan headed straight to the gym for a focused leg-day workout.

In a video shared on her Instagram handle, the actress is seen performing squats, goblet squats, cable lunges, and Romanian deadlifts with great control and balance. Dressed in a single-shoulder sports bra, high-rise tights, and stylish sneakers, Soha Ali Khan kept her look comfortable and functional. However, what truly caught attention was her sharp form, steady pace, and clear focus while performing each exercise.

The caption of Soha Ali Khan's post read, “First workout of the new year had to be LEGS!! Sharing four compound moves I swear by: Squats, Goblet squats, Cable lunges, and Romanian Deadlifts. They work your whole body, and your future self will thank you. I am entering 2026 with strong legs and zero regrets. (sic).”

If you want to include these exercises in your own leg-day workout, here is how each one works:

1. Squats

Squats are a basic but powerful lower-body exercise. Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and keep your toes slightly turned out. Lower your body by bending your knees and pushing your hips back, then stand up.

2. Goblet Squats

Goblet squats are done by holding a dumbbell or kettlebell close to your chest. This added weight helps improve posture and balance. As you lower into the squat, keep your chest up and elbows pointing down.

3. Cable Lunges

Cable lunges add resistance and stability to a regular lunge. Using a cable machine for support, step forward and lower into a lunge position.

4. Romanian Deadlifts

Romanian deadlifts focus on the back of the legs. Hold dumbbells in front of your thighs and hinge at the hips while keeping your back straight.

We are simply impressed by Soha Ali Khan's leg-day workout. Aren't you?

