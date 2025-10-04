Bhumi Pednekar Opens Up About Her Struggle With Eczema: "It's Painful And Uncomfortable"

Just like many of us, actress Bhumi Pednekar is no stranger to skin problems. Through her latest Instagram Story, the Dum Laga Ke Haisha actress opened up about her struggle with eczema.

Bhumi Pednekar revealed that she has been facing this issue since she was young and was only diagnosed three years ago.

She was seen doing her makeup in the bathroom when she pointed out her eczema flaring up - something she attributed to excessive travel, an unhealthy diet, and stress.

The Badhaai Do actress shared, "So every time I travel, or my diet isn't right, or I'm stressed - the root cause of all problems - my eczema flares up. It's so frustrating because it's painful and so uncomfortable. I'll speak about it more soon. Also, the light in this bathroom (sic)."

Bhumi Pednekar talks about her skin condition. Photo: Instagram/bhumisatishpednekkar

What Is Eczema?

Also known as atopic dermatitis, eczema is a skin condition that leads to dry and itchy patches of skin, according to the Cleveland Clinic. While it is a common condition, it is not contagious.

National Health Service (NHS) states that both external and internal factors can contribute to eczema flare-ups, including chemicals, fragranced products, cigarette smoke, allergens, certain fabrics, sweating, weather changes, stress, food allergies, certain respiratory infections, and animal dander.

Symptoms Of Eczema

The most common symptom of eczema is itchy, dry, rough, flaky, inflamed, and irritated skin, according to Healthline. Other symptoms of this condition include intense itching, red or brownish patches, small raised bumps, scaly skin, and raw-feeling skin.

Anyone experiencing these symptoms should consult a doctor to avoid an eczema flare-up, which can be triggered by the factors mentioned above.

(With inputs from IANS)