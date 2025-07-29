Bhumi Pednekar Says Over-Exertion Damaged Her Body: "I Never Gave My Body The Chance To Heal"

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar has opened up about the harsh realities of pushing her body too far in the pursuit of fitness. She shared that over-exertion took a significant toll on her physical health, forcing her to drastically scale back her intense workout routine.

In an interview with HT Healthshots, Bhumi Pednekar said, “When I started my workout journey, I thought the only way to be fit is when you over-exert, and you burn many hundreds of calories in the gym. I used to feel very proud of it. But what was actually happening was I was damaging my body because I never gave my body the chance to heal.”

She added, “Due to this, I got a lot of underlying conditions. I don't want to talk about them yet… But one of the biggest things that I changed is that I prioritized not overdoing it. Today, I workout 20% of what I used to 4 years ago, and I think I'm my fittest.”

According to UCLA Health, over-exercising or over-training is a condition that happens when the body is overstressed physically without having enough time to recover. Hormone imbalances, including cortisol, testosterone, and growth hormone, can result from this and have a direct impact on muscle growth and metabolism.



In addition to causing fatigue, anxiety, reduced strength and endurance, the immune system may also become more vulnerable to infections and diseases.

It is important to allow your body to rest and recuperate after engaging in any strenuous physical activity, particularly if you're pushing yourself to improve in a sport or activity.

In addition to physical symptoms, overtraining syndrome may have negative effects on mental and emotional well-being. If you experience symptoms like muscle pain and stiffness, unexpected weight loss or gain, anxiety, sprains and muscle strains, cartilage tears or sleeplessness, you need to see your doctor.