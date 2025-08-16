Avneet Kaur Inspires Fans With Her Power-Packed Combat Training

When it comes to fitness, Avneet Kaur never misses a beat. The actress hits the gym, sweats it out, and works hard to maintain her enviable physique. On Friday, the star's fitness trainer Rohit Nair shared a clip on Instagram to give fans a glimpse into Avneet's workout routine.

In the video, Avneet was seen sporting a sports bra with loose-fit joggers, paired with stylish white sneakers. But the highlight? The star was all geared up with boxing gloves. Yes, you read that right – Avneet was in full combat training mode. With Rohit holding the pads, Avneet threw strong punches and kicks. Her hard work and energy were inspiring, giving us all a boost of motivation.

In the caption, Rohit Nair wrote, “One of my happiest day for me is to introduce anyone to combat training. They build full-body strength, speed, and endurance while sharpening coordination, reflexes, and balance. The intense training boosts discipline, focus, and resilience, helping you stay calm under pressure. Beyond fitness, combat sports teach valuable self-defence skills and provide a healthy outlet for stress, all while boosting confidence and mental toughness in everyday life.”

Benefits Of Combat Training

If you are starting combat training like Avneet Kaur, these beginner-friendly tips will help you out:

1. Start With Basics

Do not rush into fancy moves. First, learn the basic punches, kicks and defensive blocks. Once your foundation is strong, everything else feels easier and smoother.

2. Focus On Footwork

Good footwork keeps you balanced and ready. Practice moving forward, backwards and sideways without crossing your feet. It makes you faster and harder to hit.

3. Keep Your Guard Up

Always protect your face and body with your hands. A common mistake beginners make is dropping their guard when they get tired. Train yourself to keep it up at all times.

4. Build Stamina

Combat is not just about skill; it is also about lasting longer than your opponent. Add skipping, running, or simple cardio to your routine so you don't run out of energy too soon.

5. Stay Relaxed

Do not fight stiffly. If you are too tense, you will get tired quickly and your moves will not flow. Stay loose, breathe properly, and let your body move naturally.