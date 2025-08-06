Vaani Kapoor Beats Midweek Blues With Jumping Squats, High Kicks, And More At The Gym

Vaani Kapoor has been creating quite a buzz on the internet yet again by crushing it at the gym and how. The Mandala Murders actress looked pumped and determined to not leave a single stone unturned when it came to kicking ass while working out. The 36-year-old star recently posted a video of herself giving it all at the gym as she exercised with all that she got. What's more, this was a behind the scenes sneak-peek from what looks like her preparation for her latest release on Netflix, Mandala Murders.

Vaani Kapoor was caught on camera doing jumping squats, high kicks, side bends and boxing while gearing up to play her character, Rea Thomas in Mandala Murders. If you are inspired by Vaani's intense gym session to counter those midweek blues, then here's all you need to know about the benefits of doing high kicks, jumping squats, side bends and more.

Jump squats have a variety of benefits including building lower body strength, improving explosive power, and enhancing cardiovascular fitness. They also help with weight loss and creates better balance. That is not all, it even strengthens the knees and ankles that leads to preventing injuries. High kicks in martial arts offer a bunch of benefits including improved flexibility, increased leg strength and power, and creating a better balance and stability of the core. It is also an excellent warm-up exercise that increases one's heart rate and prepares the muscles for more intense activity. Side bends have benefits including strengthening and stretching the muscles of the torso, which include the obliques, back and hips. They can improve flexibility, posture and even relieve any prevalent tension in the muscles. It also contributes to a sculpted waistline and increases core stability. Boxing offers both physical and mental benefits by providing a full-body workout that can lead to weight loss, muscle toning and an improved cardiovascular health. It builds confidence, reduces stress and enhances mental resilience that equips one with self-defence skills.

Vaani Kapoor's killed it with her midweek workout diaries one exercise at a time.

