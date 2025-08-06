Kareena Kapoor Khan Went From 68 Kg To 48 Kg For A Role, Says She Took It "As A Challenge"

If you have been looking for ways to shed the extra kilos, who can be a better inspiration than the OG diva of Bollywood - Kareena Kapoor? From her size-zero avatar to her post-pregnancy transformations, the 44-year-old makes it seem so easy, but there is a lot of hard work that went into it.

When Kareena Kapoor Spilled Her Weight Loss Secrets

The much-talked-about weight loss journey was when Kareena Kapoor Khan achieved the size-zero figure. She lost a whopping 20 kg for her role in the 2008 movie Tashan. In an interview with Mid Day, Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed that her weight loss was a combination of yoga and a healthy diet.

"The size zero phase was a result of a combination of yoga and Rujuta's meal plan. I was 68 kilos, and she brought me down to 48, which is when I gave that bikini shot for Tashan. I took up that project as a challenge. Adi [producer Aditya Chopra] told me, 'You need to be super fit to be in this movie. Will you be able to do it?' And I said, 'Of course'. '"

Kareena Kapoor Khan also laughed at the speculations that she survived on orange juice, which she said is not true. "I'd love to make it clear that I lost weight the right way. I'm a Kapoor with a Punjabi build. I can't live without wholesome food and would not have been able to conceive, had I not eaten the way I did. Rujuta (her nutritionist) always had things sorted out for me, balancing the right amount of fat in my diet. I trusted her blindly, even when I was told to consume parathas with ghee," she added.

The Udta Punjab actor also shared some hacks that kept her gut health in check. Kareena Kapoor Khan shared that Rujuta Diwekar always used to suggest home remedies whenever the actor complained of acidity.

"She'll recommend I have a glass of chilled milk with gulkand in it. On other occasions, she'll ask me to have water with kesar to flush out toxins. Her methods work well for me," she revealed.

The first time around, the actor had lost 20 kg, and she did it a second time after giving birth to Taimur. Reportedly, she lost around 32 kg post-pregnancy. In a recent interview, Rujuta Diwekar revealed that the actor has been following the same routine since 2009. Read on to know what Kareena Kapoor eats in a day to keep herself fit and healthy.