Croatia Is Offering A Digital Nomad Visa Under Rs 10,000 To Work And Live There For A Year

If you want to live and work amidst the natural beauty of beaches, Croatia should be on your list. The country is known for its prettiest beaches in Europe, and you can live here for up to a year with a Digital Nomad Visa.

What Is Croatia's Digital Nomad Visa?

Croatia's Digital Nomad Visa is a temporary residence permit for digital nomads that allows non-EU/EEA/Swiss remote workers to legally live and work in Croatia. Designed to attract professionals who are not location-bound.

With a Digital Nomad Visa Residence Permit, you will be allowed to live and work in Croatia as a digital nomad for six months to a year, and it functions more like a temporary resident permit than a visa.

Although the standard temporary stay was originally capped (with up to 18 months and rules for reapplication after gaps), as of March 2025, amendments to the Aliens Act allow non-EU digital nomads to legally reside in Croatia for up to three years under the broader digital nomad framework, subject to updated regulatory implementation.

Who Is Eligible?

To qualify for the Croatia digital nomad temporary residence permit, applicants must meet the following eligibility criteria:

Proof of remote work in the form of an agreement or contract.

You should have a business registration if you are an independent worker.

Monthly income of at least €3,295 per month (Rs 3,34,215 approximately).

A valid private health insurance covering the entire intended stay in Croatia.

No certificate of criminal conviction from your country of residence.

Proof of accommodation.

A valid passport valid for at least three months beyond the intended stay.

How To Apply

1. Gather all documents, including:

Proof of remote work

Income proof

Health insurance

Clean criminal record

Accommodation proof

Ensure you have copies in both English and Croatian.

2. Apply online via the official website. You can submit your application to a Croatian embassy or in person at the local police station near your temporary residence in Croatia. The visa fee will be as follows:

If applying at a diplomatic mission/consulate (abroad):

Granting temporary stay: €55.74 (Rs 5,653 approx.)

Long-term visa: €93 (Rs 9,433 approx.)

If applying within Croatia at a police administration or a police station, the prices may vary:

Granting temporary stay: €46.45 (Rs 4,711 approx.)

Administrative fee for biometric residence permit: €9.29 (Rs 942 approx.)

Biometric residence card: €31.85 (Rs 3,230 approx.)

Accelerated procedure total for residence card: €59.73 (Rs 6,058 approx.)

3. Once approved, register your temporary residence address within the required window, which is typically within 30 days or six months, depending on entry visa rules. If you enter the country immediately, you must register your address within 3 days.

4. Obtain the biometric card in person, which involves submitting a photo/biometrics and paying associated fees.