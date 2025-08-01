Mauritius Is Offering Premium Travel Visa For Free That Lets You Live And Work There For Up To A Year, Know How To Apply

If you have always wished to live in a tiny island nation, Mauritius is offering a Premium Travel Visa, which allows you to stay and work there for up to a year.

Located off the coast of Madagascar in the Indian Ocean, the island is known for its pristine beaches and azure waters. A favourite vacation spot for travellers, Mauritius has some of the most picturesque views and luxury stays to offer. If you want to stay here for more than a few days, the Premium Travel Visa might be your chance.

What Is Mauritius Premium Travel Visa

The Mauritius Premium Travel Visa is a long-stay visa that allows foreigners to live in Mauritius for six months but can be extended to up to one year with the option to renew. It is designed for digital nomads, remote workers, and families who want to enjoy the island lifestyle while continuing to earn income from abroad.

The biggest advantage for Indians is that the Mauritius Premium Travel Visa is free for Indian nationals, which means you don't have to pay any fees, but you have to cover other expenses.

Who Is Eligible

The visa is open to:

Anyone who is not a citizen of Mauritius.

Digital nomads, remote workers, retirees, and long-stay visitors.

Entrepreneurs with businesses registered and operating outside Mauritius.

Families who wish to relocate temporarily with school-age children.

Documents Required

You will need the following documents if you want to apply:

A valid passport.

Recent passport-size photographs.

Proof of accommodation in Mauritius.

Proof of sufficient funds with at least USD 1500 (Rs 1,30,816) per month for an individual, plus additional funds for dependents, which may be around USD 500 (Rs 43,605) per month.

Proof of income from outside Mauritius is required.

Travel and health insurance valid for the full stay.

Return flight ticket or details of onward travel.

How To Apply