Palak Tiwari Serves Seaside Glam In Mauritius, One Stunning Look At A Time

Palak Tiwari is a true-blue beach baby. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress is busy soaking in some Vitamin D in Mauritius. Her tropical diaries have perfectly aligned with the monsoon season, making fans crave a coastal vacation themselves. On a more recent note, the 24-year-old has uploaded a some pictures from Trou aux Biches Beach on Instagram that scream goals from a mile away.

In the first few snaps, Palak Tiwari dished out absolute seaside sartorial inspiration in a purple bikini and a crimson crochet set by Nidzign. The crocheted number resembled a tube top that came without any sleeves. The fabric clung to her body like a second skin. Coming to the fitted mini skirt, it was adorned with multiple shiny sequins in metallic shades of gold and silver around the hem. The embellishments offered a pop of contrast to her otherwise monochrome flair.

Palak Tiwai teamed the co-ord set with a halter-neck bikini and matching bottomwear featuring drawstrings on both sides. The strings plunged till the length of her skirt, which elevated her beach OOTD.

For makeup, Palak Tiwari treated fans to her flawless, sun-kissed avatar. Dewy base, a hint of blush and soft pink lips framed her face beautifully. As for the eyes, the Bollywood star opted for a dash of kohl and mascara-laden wispy lashes.

Palak Tiwari greeted us with an adorable selfie next. She flashed a joyful smile and posed wth a pair of uber-cool sunglasses and a tote bag. She even dropped a peek into her exotic stay at Trou aux Biches. The entrance gate, brimming with lush greenery, plants and white flowers, opened to a wooden bridge as vintage buildings were dotted on the sidelines.

In a separate slide, Palak Tiwari was seen enjoying a day by the pool. She relaxed on a lounger, watching the setting sun at a distance and the swaying palm trees. Her side note read, “PT in Mauritius - an album.”

We are in love with Palak Tiwari's Mauritius diaries.