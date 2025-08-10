Tejashwi Yadav Says Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Has 2 Voter IDs. He Replies

Adding a twist to the row over Bihar's voter list revision, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has claimed that Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Vijay Kumar Sinha holds two EPIC cards. The Election Commission issues every eligible voter an EPIC -- Electors Photo Identity Card -- and a voter must have only one EPIC number.

Mr Sinha has hit back, saying that he has already requested the removal of his name from one constituency and accusing Mr Yadav of levelling false allegations.

In a press meet this morning, Mr Yadav claimed that Deputy Chief Minister Sinha has two EPIC numbers. "These numbers are in two separate Assembly segments, and his age is also different in these cards. One EPIC number is in the Bankipur segment and his age is 60. Another EPIC number is in Lakhisarai and his age is 57 in this one. So, either he has signed documents for the issue of both these EPIC numbers or the whole Special Intensive Revision process is a fraud," Mr Yadav said.

The Special Intensive Revision of voter lists in Bihar months ahead of the Assembly polls has sparked a massive row, with the Opposition RJD and Congress alleging that the exercise will lead to mass deletion of voters. The poll body has trashed these allegations. Amid this row, the Election Commission sought an explanation from Mr Yadav, alleging that he holds a "fake" EPIC card.

"The public should know who is doing fraud. Lakhisarai Assembly EPIC No is IAF3939337 while Bankipur Assembly EPIC No is AFS0853341," Mr Yadav said, targeting the Deputy Chief Minister.

"In January's list, Bankipur was mentioned in his affidavit. When the BLO went to Lakhisarai, he would have signed, and when the BLO went to Bankipur, he would have signed there too. That is why his name has appeared in separate voter lists from both places."

"Either Election Commission's SIR exercise in Bihar is a fraud, or the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Vijay Kumar Sinha is committing a fraud... An FIR should be filed against him," the RJD leader said.

In a press meet shortly after Mr Yadav made the allegations, Deputy Chief Minister Sinha said his family previously lived in the Bankipur Assembly area. "I filled up a form for the deletion of my name from the voter list. I got my name added to the Lakshisarai voter list." He said he filled up a form for deletion of his name from Bankipur list after he found his name featured in both lists.

On RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's allegations against him, Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha says, "Earlier, my entire family's name was listed in Patna. In April 2024, I applied to add my name to the Lakhisarai Assembly. I also filled out a form…

Targeting Mr Yadav with the "jungle raj" barb used by the BJP to target RJD, Mr Sinha said, "Jungle raj's prince commits fraud. We don't commit such actions. Unfortunately, someone in a constitutional post is maligning politics without proper knowledge."

Earlier, Mr Yadav alleged a media trial against him and questioned if the poll body would take action against Mr Sinha. "If an attempt is made to take action against us, will action be taken against the Deputy Chief Minister as well?" he asked.

"The BJP is finishing off democracy and the Constitution. Where the BJP cannot do this, the Election Commission is being used for this task. Are the voters added between 2003 and 2025 fake? If they are fake, then the government elected by them is fake too," he said.

Mr Yadav had earlier alleged that his name was not on the new draft voter list released on August 1. He later said his EPIC number had been changed.

The Patna Electoral Registration Officer has asked him to share details of the EPIC card he mentioned for a probe. "The details of the EPIC card mentioned by you in the press conference on 02.08.2025 were requested for thorough investigation, but till now, the desired documents and a copy of the EPIC card have not been provided from your level. Therefore, it is requested again that details should be made available to the undersigned by the afternoon of 08.08.2025 so that it can be thoroughly investigated," the letter to Mr Yadav said.