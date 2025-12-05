Indigo Flights Live Updates: IndiGo on Friday cancelled till midnight all its domestic flights departing from the Delhi airport as the airline continues to grapple with significant operational disruptions. The Delhi airport made this announcement on X.
However, almost simultaneously, sources within the Directorate-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) told NDTV flights had only been cancelled till 3 pm.
The conflicting information will further confuse tens of thousands of passengers already worried over extended delays and soaring travel costs.
Several frustrated passengers were heard shouting and demanding an explanation for the inordinate flight delays, and some of them said they boarded a flight, and later they had to deboard as the service was cancelled.
The disruptions, primarily caused by a shortage of pilots that was not anticipated due to planning deficiencies, have entered the fourth day, and the authorities are keeping a close watch on the situation.
Operating 2,300 flights daily with a fleet of over 400 aircraft, IndiGo has seen its punctuality plummet with the operational disruptions that are expected to continue for many more days.
Here Are All The Live Updates:
IndiGo Flights Crisis Live Updates: After IndiGo, Another Airline Suffers Tech Glitch
Amid the chaos in Indian domestic air travel due to the operational disruptions at IndiGo, another airline- Akasa Air is facing a technical glitch.
In a post on X, Akasa Air said, "Our Website and Mobile App are currently experiencing intermittent issues and some of our online services on our website, including booking, check-in and manage booking services may be temporarily affected.
Passengers with immediate travel plans can reach the airport early to check-in at our counters or contact our 24x7 Akasa Care Centre on +91 9606 112131 and our team will be happy to assist you.
We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused and want to assure you that our teams are working with our service provider to resolve the same at the earliest."
IndiGo Flights Crisis Live Updates: With Flight Being Cancelled, Techie Couple Attends Own Reception Online
A unique and unexpected scene unfolded in Karnataka's Hubballi when a newlywed couple had to attend their own reception virtually, after widespread IndiGo flight cancellations prevented them from travelling to the city.
The reception of Medha Kshirsagar of Hubballi and Sangama Das of Odisha's Bhubaneswar, both software engineers working in Bengaluru, was scheduled to be held at Gujarat Bhavan, Hubballi.
IndiGo Flight Crisis Live Updates: Piles Of Suitcases, Passenger Chaos After Over 500 Flights Get Cancelled
Angry passengers struggling to get their luggage for over 12 hours, no food, no water, and IndiGo's vacant counters - chaotic scenes continued at airports across India as one of the country's biggest airlines battled with operational issues leading to over 500 flight cancellations.
IndiGo Flights Crisis Live Updates: Over 500 Flights Affected
More than 500 domestic flights of IndiGO have been affected due to the operational disruptions.
IndiGo Flight Crisis Live Updates: What Caused The Disruptions?
The disruptions were primarily caused by a shortage of pilots that was not anticipated due to planning deficiencies. The ongoing problem has entered the fourth day, and the authorities are keeping a close watch on the situation.
