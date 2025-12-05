Indigo Flights Live Updates: IndiGo on Friday cancelled till midnight all its domestic flights departing from the Delhi airport as the airline continues to grapple with significant operational disruptions. The Delhi airport made this announcement on X.

However, almost simultaneously, sources within the Directorate-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) told NDTV flights had only been cancelled till 3 pm.

The conflicting information will further confuse tens of thousands of passengers already worried over extended delays and soaring travel costs.

Several frustrated passengers were heard shouting and demanding an explanation for the inordinate flight delays, and some of them said they boarded a flight, and later they had to deboard as the service was cancelled.

The disruptions, primarily caused by a shortage of pilots that was not anticipated due to planning deficiencies, have entered the fourth day, and the authorities are keeping a close watch on the situation.

Operating 2,300 flights daily with a fleet of over 400 aircraft, IndiGo has seen its punctuality plummet with the operational disruptions that are expected to continue for many more days.

Here Are All The Live Updates: