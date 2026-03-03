Indian Airlines Gear Up To Start Middle East Operations Amid Iran Crisis

Domestic airlines today said that they are planning to start to operate special relief flights from the Middle East to facilitate the return of stranded passengers due to the growing conflict between the US-Israel and Iran.

IndiGo has planned to operate 10 special relief flights from Jeddah to India, according to the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

SpiceJet said it will operate four special flights from the UAE today to facilitate the return of Indian nationals stranded there following the sudden closure of airspace.

The airline will operate these special services from Fujairah to three Indian cities - Delhi, Mumbai and Kochi - including two flights to Mumbai, to ensure that passengers are able to return home at the earliest.

In addition to these special services, SpiceJet will restore its scheduled flights between Fujairah and Delhi and between Fujairah and Mumbai starting March 4, helping normalise connectivity between the UAE and India.

Dubai's international airport was hit by missile attacks, causing panic and damage.

On Monday night, a plane from Abu Dhabi carrying passengers who were stuck due to the Middle East tensions landed in New Delhi.

An Emirates flight from Dubai landed safely at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport this morning.

The return of passengers comes days after Iranian drones and missiles reportedly targeted parts of the region, leading to the temporary suspension of airport operations. Thousands of Indians stranded in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) experienced disruptions as flights were cancelled and airspace was closed across parts of the Middle East.

PM Modi Speaks With King Of Jordan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke with the King of Jordan, His Majesty King Abdullah II, and affirmed India's support for the "peace, security and well-being" of Jordanians.

PM expressed concerns over the "evolving situation" in the Middle East while thanking His Majesty for looking out for the Indians in Jordan during this "difficult hour".

In a post on X, the PM wrote, "Spoke with His Majesty King Abdullah II, the King of Jordan. Conveyed our deep concern at the evolving situation in the region. We reaffirm our support for peace, security and the well-being of the people of Jordan. I thanked him for taking care of the Indian community in Jordan in this difficult hour."

