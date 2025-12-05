Centre Orders High-Level Probe Into IndiGo Crisis, Expects Fix In 3 Days

In what will be music to the ears of passengers hit hard by the IndiGo disruptions, the Centre has said flight schedules are expected to stabilise by Saturday and a return to normalcy is likely to be achieved within three days, which would be Monday.

Issuing a statement on Friday, when cancellations by IndiGo crossed a record 500 flights for the second day running, Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu also said a high-level inquiry will be ordered and accountability will be fixed. Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) announced, within minutes of the statement, that a four-member committee has been set up to inquire into the circumstances that led to the delays and cancellations.

Justifying the suspension of certain provisions of the Flight Duty Time Limitations, aimed at ensuring pilots and crew get adequate rest, Naidu said this was done in the interest of passengers and safety will not be compromised.

"In addition to this, several operational measures have been directed to ensure that normal airline services are restored at the earliest and that the inconvenience caused to travellers is significantly reduced. Based on the immediate implementation of these directives, we expect that flight schedules will begin to stabilise and return to normal by tomorrow. We anticipate that complete restoration of services will be achieved within the next three days," the minister said.

Addressing how passengers will be helped, Naidu said airlines have been instructed to provide regular and accurate updates so that real-time flight status can be known before flyers leave their homes. Refunds for cancelled flights, he stressed, will be issued automatically, without passengers having to follow up, and hotel accommodation will be arranged by airlines for flyers stranded for long durations.

"Special priority is being accorded to senior citizens and differently abled. They will be provided lounge access and every possible assistance to ensure that their travel experience remains comfortable. Furthermore, refreshments and essential services will be provided to all passengers affected by delayed flights," he said.

Inquiry

The aviation minister said the Centre has decided to institute a high-level inquiry into the delays and cancellations and steps will be taken to ensure a similar situation does not recur.

"The inquiry will examine what went wrong at Indigo, determine accountability wherever required for appropriate actions, and recommend measures to prevent similar disruptions in the future, ensuring that passengers do not face such hardships again," he explained.

In its order announcing it was setting up an inquiry committee, the DGCA noted that airlines were given enough time to comply with the revised Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) and IndiGo had the highest number of cancellations in November.

"This prima facie indicates deficiencies in internal oversight, operational preparedness, and compliance planning, warranting an independent examination. Accordingly, it has been decided to constitute a four member committee... to undertake comprehensive review and assessment of the circumstances that lead to such massive disruption in the scheduled flights," the regulator said.

Roster Rules Relaxation

DGCA has made at least three changes to the FDTL, including increasing the cap on the number of consecutive hours a pilot can fly from 12 to 14. Slamming the move, members of the Opposition and some experts have accused the Centre of caving in after arm-twisting by IndiGo, which controls about two-thirds of India's domestic traffic.

Naidu, however, said the measures were necessary in the interests of passengers, and safety will not be hit.

"The Flight Duty Time Limitations orders of the DGCA have been placed in abeyance with immediate effect. Without compromising on air safety, this decision has been taken solely in the interest of passengers, especially senior citizens, students, patients, and others who rely on timely air travel for essential needs," the minister said.

"Passenger care, safety, and convenience continue to remain the highest priority of the Government of India," he added.