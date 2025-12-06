Centre Planning Big IndiGo Crackdown, Likely To Seek CEO Pieter Elbers' Removal: Sources

The government is likely to seek the removal of IndiGo's CEO Pieter Elbers, sources have indicated, after the airline's chaotic handling of the new rules for pilots' rest hours led to mass cancellations and stranded thousands of passengers across the country.

An unprecedented crackdown on the airline is in the works, they hinted, as the country's aviation ministry summoned IndiGo's officials this evening. A heavy financial penalty is also being weighed on the budget carrier that commands nearly two-thirds of the domestic market share, sources added.

With the carrier's mass cancellations triggering nationwide chaos, officials are also considering reducing the number of flights that IndiGo is allowed to operate, sources said, signalling the toughest action yet against India's largest airline.

IndiGo has been struggling to operate on domestic routes after misjudging the number of pilots it needed under the new Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) rules brought in by the aviation regulator to ensure longer rest periods for the pilots.

The government has now put the FDTL order in abeyance, expecting that normalcy would return within three days. It has also ordered a high-level inquiry into the crisis.